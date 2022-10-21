Lirik Lagu Brave, Honest, Beautiful - Fifth Harmony ft. Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Brave, Honest, Beautiful - Fifth Harmony ft. Meghan Trainor

Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh

Lauren, they ain't ready for this

Normani, they ain't ready for this

Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh

Camila, they ain't ready for this

Ally, Dinah Jane, Fifth Harmony

Don't go and waste your precious time

With all the nonsense on your mind

No, don't criticize yourself no more

You got a smile worth fighting for

Yeah, you've got everything

With your perfect porcelain

Ain't no one compare to it

You just gotta remind yourself

That you're amazing babe

You break it down in every way

Could be smiling every day

You just gotta remind yourself

You can dance like Beyoncé

You can shake like Shakira

'Cause you're brave, yeah, you're fearless

And you're beautiful, you're beautiful

So whine like Rihanna

Go and pose like Madonna

'Cause you're brave, yeah, you're honest

And you're beautiful, you're beautiful, girl

You sell out every stadium, oh-oh

And the crowd goes crazy when you're done, hmm

Don't know how beautiful you are, oh yeah, yeah

You deserve your Hollywood star

Yeah, you've got everything

With your perfect porcelain

Ain't no one compare to it

Just gotta remind yourself

That you're amazing babe

You break it down in every way

Could be smiling every day

You just gotta remind yourself

You can dance like Beyoncé

You can shake like Shakira

'Cause you're brave, yeah, you're fearless

And you're beautiful, you're beautiful

So whine like Rihanna

Go and pose like Madonna

'Cause you're brave, yeah, you're honest

And you're beautiful, you're beautiful, girl

Haha

Mm, I said you're beautiful, hey

You're beautiful

Ayo, Meghan, bring that bass

Shake it, shake it, shake it, mama

Show all the world you know you're hot

Wind your waist, I tell ya don't stop

Tell ya don't stop, tell ya don't stop

Shake it, shake it, shake it, mama

Show all the world you know you're hot (You're hot)

Confidence will help you go far (Go far)

Help you go far (Go far)

You can dance like Beyoncé

You can shake like Shakira (Oh-oh)

'Cause you're brave, yeah, you're fearless

And you're beautiful, you're beautiful (Oh-whoa)

So whine like Rihanna

Go and pose like Madonna

'Cause you're brave, yeah, you're honest (Oh, oh, oh)

And you're beautiful, you're beautiful, girl

You can dance like Beyoncé (Ooh)

You can shake like Shakira (Shakira, Shakira)

'Cause you're brave, yeah, you're fearless (Oh-oh)

And you're beautiful, you're beautiful

So whine like Rihanna (Ooh-ho-ooh)

Go and pose like Madonna (Ah-ha)

'Cause you're brave, yeah, you're honest

And you're beautiful, you're beautiful, girl