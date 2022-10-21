Lirik Lagu Brave, Honest, Beautiful - Fifth Harmony ft. Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Brave, Honest, Beautiful - Fifth Harmony ft. Meghan Trainor
Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh
Lauren, they ain't ready for this
Normani, they ain't ready for this
Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh
Camila, they ain't ready for this
Ally, Dinah Jane, Fifth Harmony
Don't go and waste your precious time
With all the nonsense on your mind
No, don't criticize yourself no more
You got a smile worth fighting for
Yeah, you've got everything
With your perfect porcelain
Ain't no one compare to it
You just gotta remind yourself
That you're amazing babe
You break it down in every way
Could be smiling every day
You just gotta remind yourself
You can dance like Beyoncé
You can shake like Shakira
'Cause you're brave, yeah, you're fearless
And you're beautiful, you're beautiful
So whine like Rihanna
Go and pose like Madonna
'Cause you're brave, yeah, you're honest
And you're beautiful, you're beautiful, girl
You sell out every stadium, oh-oh
And the crowd goes crazy when you're done, hmm
Don't know how beautiful you are, oh yeah, yeah
You deserve your Hollywood star
Yeah, you've got everything
With your perfect porcelain
Ain't no one compare to it
Just gotta remind yourself
That you're amazing babe
You break it down in every way
Could be smiling every day
You just gotta remind yourself
You can dance like Beyoncé
You can shake like Shakira
'Cause you're brave, yeah, you're fearless
And you're beautiful, you're beautiful
So whine like Rihanna
Go and pose like Madonna
'Cause you're brave, yeah, you're honest
And you're beautiful, you're beautiful, girl
Haha
Mm, I said you're beautiful, hey
You're beautiful
Ayo, Meghan, bring that bass
Shake it, shake it, shake it, mama
Show all the world you know you're hot
Wind your waist, I tell ya don't stop
Tell ya don't stop, tell ya don't stop
Shake it, shake it, shake it, mama
Show all the world you know you're hot (You're hot)
Confidence will help you go far (Go far)
Help you go far (Go far)
You can dance like Beyoncé
You can shake like Shakira (Oh-oh)
'Cause you're brave, yeah, you're fearless
And you're beautiful, you're beautiful (Oh-whoa)
So whine like Rihanna
Go and pose like Madonna
'Cause you're brave, yeah, you're honest (Oh, oh, oh)
And you're beautiful, you're beautiful, girl
You can dance like Beyoncé (Ooh)
You can shake like Shakira (Shakira, Shakira)
'Cause you're brave, yeah, you're fearless (Oh-oh)
And you're beautiful, you're beautiful
So whine like Rihanna (Ooh-ho-ooh)
Go and pose like Madonna (Ah-ha)
'Cause you're brave, yeah, you're honest
And you're beautiful, you're beautiful, girl
Artikel Pilihan