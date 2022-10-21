Lirik Lagu It's You - Zayn Malik dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu It's You - Zayn Malik

She got, she got, she got

Her own reasons for talking to me

She don't, she don't, she don't

Give a - about what I need

And I can't tell you why

Because my brain can't equate it

Tell me your lies

Because I just can't face it

It's you, ooh, ooh, ooh

It's you, it's you

It's you, ooh, ooh, ooh

It's you, it's you

I won't, I won't, I won't

Cover the scars, I'll let 'em bleed

So my silence, so my silence won't

Be mistaken for peace

Am I wrong for wanting us to make it?

Tell me your lies, because I just can't face it

It's you, ooh, ooh, ooh

It's you, it's you

It's you, ooh, ooh, ooh

It's you, it's you

Could it be that it's a lesson

That I never had to learn?

I looked at it like a blessing

And now it's just a curse

I don't know why, I don't know why

It's you, ooh, ooh, ooh

It's you

It's you, ooh, ooh, ooh

It's you, it's you