Lirik Lagu It's You - Zayn Malik dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu It's You - Zayn Malik
She got, she got, she got
Her own reasons for talking to me
She don't, she don't, she don't
Give a - about what I need
And I can't tell you why
Because my brain can't equate it
Tell me your lies
Because I just can't face it
It's you, ooh, ooh, ooh
It's you, it's you
It's you, ooh, ooh, ooh
It's you, it's you
I won't, I won't, I won't
Cover the scars, I'll let 'em bleed
So my silence, so my silence won't
Be mistaken for peace
Am I wrong for wanting us to make it?
Tell me your lies, because I just can't face it
It's you, ooh, ooh, ooh
It's you, it's you
It's you, ooh, ooh, ooh
It's you, it's you
Could it be that it's a lesson
That I never had to learn?
I looked at it like a blessing
And now it's just a curse
I don't know why, I don't know why
It's you, ooh, ooh, ooh
It's you
It's you, ooh, ooh, ooh
It's you, it's you
Artikel Pilihan