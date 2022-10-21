Lirik Lagu Last Living Dinosaur - KADAVAR dan Fakta di Baliknya

Last Living Dinosaur - KADAVAR
This ends like yesterday
When you dressed up all in grey
Tried to throw the sand into my eye
Now you been and wanna fly
And every break, you're slowly turning blind
Last lost, stayed here for
Last living dinosaur
When the end comes closer, don't you realize?
Hide below the shroud of lies
Waiting for your world, get set on fire
Big bang, never going back to how it was before
You're 'bout to fade away, like the dinosaur
Big guy, open up your mind, whatcha waiting for
The sun won't shine behind that door
Deep in the dust of lies
Coming off an empty life
Sixty five million years before our tribe
Going I've read no sign
Where the black hole lives inside your mind
In the desert where the love must die
There's a motel we might find
Where your craving for your last find lies
Big bang, never going back to how it was before
You're 'bout to fade away, like the dinosaur
Big guy, open up your mind, whatcha waiting for
The sun won't shine behind that door
