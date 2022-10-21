Lirik Lagu Last Living Dinosaur - KADAVAR dan Fakta di Baliknya

Last Living Dinosaur - KADAVAR

This ends like yesterday

When you dressed up all in grey

Tried to throw the sand into my eye

Now you been and wanna fly

And every break, you're slowly turning blind

Last lost, stayed here for

Last living dinosaur

When the end comes closer, don't you realize?

Hide below the shroud of lies

Waiting for your world, get set on fire

Big bang, never going back to how it was before

You're 'bout to fade away, like the dinosaur

Big guy, open up your mind, whatcha waiting for

The sun won't shine behind that door

Deep in the dust of lies

Coming off an empty life

Sixty five million years before our tribe

Going I've read no sign

Where the black hole lives inside your mind

In the desert where the love must die

There's a motel we might find

Where your craving for your last find lies

Big bang, never going back to how it was before

You're 'bout to fade away, like the dinosaur

Big guy, open up your mind, whatcha waiting for

The sun won't shine behind that door