Lirik Lagu For You - Keith Urban dan Fakta di Baliknya

All I saw was smoke and fire
I didn't feel a thing
But suddenly I was rising higher
And I felt like I just made
The biggest mistake
When I thought about my unborn child
When I thought about my wife
And the answer rang out clear
From somewhere up above
No greater gift has man
Than to lay down his life for love
And I wonder, would I give my life
Could I make that sacrifice
If it came down to it
Could I take the bullet, I would
Yes I would, for you
Maybe you don't understand
I don't understand it all myself
But there's a brother on my left and another on my right
And in his pocket just like mine
He's got a photograph
And they're waiting for him back home
It's weighing on my mind
I'm not trying to be a hero
I don't wanna die
But right now in this moment, you don't think twice
I wonder, would I give my life
Could I make that sacrifice
If it came down to it
Could I take the bullet, I would
Yes I would
You don't think about right
You don't think about wrong
You just do what you gotta do, to defend your own
I'd do the same
For you
Yes I would
I would give my life
I would make that sacrifice
Cause if it came down to it
Could I take a bullet
I would
Yes I would
I'd do it for you
I'd do it for you
I take a bullet
Yes I would
Credit
Artis: Keith Urban
Album: Act of Valor: The Album
Dirilis: 2012
Genre: Country rock
Penulis lagu: Keith Urban / Monty Powell
