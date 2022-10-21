Lirik Lagu For You - Keith Urban dan Fakta di Baliknya

For You - Keith Urban

All I saw was smoke and fire

I didn't feel a thing

But suddenly I was rising higher

And I felt like I just made

The biggest mistake

When I thought about my unborn child

When I thought about my wife

And the answer rang out clear

From somewhere up above

No greater gift has man

Than to lay down his life for love

And I wonder, would I give my life

Could I make that sacrifice

If it came down to it

Could I take the bullet, I would

Yes I would, for you

Maybe you don't understand

I don't understand it all myself

But there's a brother on my left and another on my right

And in his pocket just like mine

He's got a photograph

And they're waiting for him back home

It's weighing on my mind

I'm not trying to be a hero

I don't wanna die

But right now in this moment, you don't think twice

I wonder, would I give my life

Could I make that sacrifice

If it came down to it

Could I take the bullet, I would

Yes I would

You don't think about right

You don't think about wrong

You just do what you gotta do, to defend your own

I'd do the same

For you

Yes I would

I would give my life

I would make that sacrifice

Cause if it came down to it

Could I take a bullet

I would

Yes I would

I'd do it for you

I'd do it for you

I take a bullet

Yes I would

Credit

Artis: Keith Urban

Album: Act of Valor: The Album

Dirilis: 2012

Genre: Country rock

Penulis lagu: Keith Urban / Monty Powell