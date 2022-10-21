Lirik Lagu Kashmir - Led Zeppelin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kashmir - Led Zeppelin

Oh, let the sun beat down upon my face

And stars fill my dream

I'm a traveler of both time and space

To be where I have been

To sit with elders of the gentle race

This world has seldom seen

They talk of days for which they sit and wait

All will be revealed

Talk in song from tongues of lilting grace

Sounds caress my ear

And not a word I heard could I relate

The story was quite clear

Oh, baby, I been blind

Oh, yeah, mama, there ain't no denyin'

Oh, ooh yes, I been blind

Mama, mama, ain't no denyin', no denyin'

All I see turns to brown

As the sun burns the ground

And my eyes fill with sand

As I scan this wasted land

Try to find, try to find the way I feel

Oh, pilot of the storm who leaves no trace

Like sorts inside a dream

Leave the path that led me to that place

Yellow desert stream

My shangri la beneath the summer moon

I will return again

As the dust that floats high in June

We're moving through Kashmir

Oh, father of the four winds fill my sails

Cross the sea of years

With no provision but an open face

Along the straits of fear

Oh, when I want, when I'm on my way, yeah

And my feet wear my fickle way to stay

Ooh, yeah yeah, oh, yeah yeah

But I'm down oh, yeah yeah, oh, yeah

Yeah, but I'm down, so down

Ooh, my baby, oh, my baby

Let me take you there

Come on, oh let me take you there

Let me take you there

Credit

Album: Physical Graffiti

Dirilis: 1975

Artis: Led Zeppelin

Genre: Hard rock, Musik rok progresif, Children's Music, Rock, Blues

Penulis lagu: James Patrick (Jimmy) Page / John Bonham / Robert Anthony Plant

Nominasi: Penghargaan Grammy untuk Penampilan Rock Terbaik