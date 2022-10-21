Lirik Lagu Makes Me Wonder - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Makes Me Wonder – Maroon 5

I wake up, blood-shot eyes

Struggled to memorize

The way it felt between your thighs

Pleasure that made you cry

It feels so good to be bad

Not worth the aftermath, after that, after that

Try to get you back

I still don't have a reason

And you don't have the time

And it really makes me wonder

If I ever gave a fuck about you

Give me something to believe in

'Cause I don't believe in you anymore, anymore

I wonder if it even makes a difference to try

Yeah, so, this is goodbye

God damn, my spinning head

Decisions that made my bed

Now I must lay in it

And deal with things I've left unsaid

I want to dive into you

Forget what you're going through

I get behind, make your move

Forget about the truth

I still don't have a reason

And you don't have the time

And it really makes me wonder

If I ever gave a fuck about you

Give me something to believe in

'Cause I don't believe in you anymore, anymore

I wonder if it even makes a difference

It even makes a difference to try

And you told me how you're feeling

But I don't believe it's true anymore, anymore

I wonder if it even makes a difference to cry

Oh, no, so, this is goodbye