Lirik Lagu Makes Me Wonder - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

I wake up, blood-shot eyes
Struggled to memorize
The way it felt between your thighs
Pleasure that made you cry
It feels so good to be bad
Not worth the aftermath, after that, after that
Try to get you back
I still don't have a reason
And you don't have the time
And it really makes me wonder
If I ever gave a fuck about you
Give me something to believe in
'Cause I don't believe in you anymore, anymore
I wonder if it even makes a difference to try
Yeah, so, this is goodbye
God damn, my spinning head
Decisions that made my bed
Now I must lay in it
And deal with things I've left unsaid
I want to dive into you
Forget what you're going through
I get behind, make your move
Forget about the truth
I still don't have a reason
And you don't have the time
And it really makes me wonder
If I ever gave a fuck about you
Give me something to believe in
'Cause I don't believe in you anymore, anymore
I wonder if it even makes a difference
It even makes a difference to try
And you told me how you're feeling
But I don't believe it's true anymore, anymore
I wonder if it even makes a difference to cry
Oh, no, so, this is goodbye
Artikel Pilihan