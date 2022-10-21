Lirik Lagu Good for You – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 21 Oktober 2022, 04:32 WIB
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Selena Gomez dan ASAP Rocky berjudul Good for You.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Selena Gomez dan ASAP Rocky berjudul Good for You. /Pixabay/Andrzej Nowak

Lirik Lagu Good for YouSelena Gomez

I’m on my 14 carats
I’m 14 carat
Doing it up like Midas, mhm
Now you say I got a touch
So good, so good
Make you never wanna leave
So don’t, so don’t

Gonna wear that dress you like, skin-tight
Do my hair up real, real nice
And syncopate my skin to your heart beating

‘Cause I just wanna look good for you, good for you, uh-huh
I just wanna look good for you, good for you, uh-huh
Let me show you how proud I am to be yours
Leave this dress a mess on the floor
And still look good for you, good for you, uh-huh

I’m on my marquise diamonds
I’m a marquise diamond
Could even make that Tiffany jealous, mhm
You say I give it to you hard
So bad, so bad
Make you never wanna leave
I won’t, I won’t

Gonna wear that dress you like, skin-tight
Do my hair up real, real nice
And syncopate my skin to how you’re breathing

‘Cause I just wanna look good for you, good for you, uh-huh
I just wanna look good for you, good for you, uh-huh
Let me show you how proud I am to be yours
Leave this dress a mess on the floor
And still look good for you, good for you,

Uh-huh, uh-huh, ah…
Uh-huh, uh-huh, ah, mhm…

Trust me, I can take you there
Trust me, I can take you there
Trust me, I, trust me, I, trust me, I

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

