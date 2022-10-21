Lirik Lagu Reflection - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Reflection - Fifth Harmony

Mm-hmm

Yeah

I must confess, you looking fresh (So fresh)

Yep, I'm impressed, go 'head and flex (Flex! Turn up!)

Everybody be hating the way that you stealing the show (Woo)

'Cause, ooh, you be killing 'em just like Lil' TerRio

Oh, you could get it, anything you want (Anything you want)

And can't nobody (Can't nobody) ever tell you no (No, no)

Don't need no filters on pictures before you post them on the 'gram

You could shut down the internet, they don't even understand (Like)

Ooh, they don't make 'em quite like you (Like you)

No, no, ooh, it ain't bragging if you know it's true

Oh, where you from? (Where you from?) Must be heaven

You'd be rich if looking good was your profession

Think I'm in love, 'cause you so sexy

Boy, I ain't talking about you, I'm talking to my own reflection

I'm talking to my own reflection, I'm talking to my own reflection

Boy, I ain't talking about you, I'm talking to my own reflection

I'm talking to my own reflection, I'm talking to my own reflection

Boy, I ain't talking about you, I'm talking to my own reflection

Why you think I'm putting on my favorite perfume?

Why you think this dress so tight that I could barely move?

Why you think I'm dancing in these uncomfortable shoes?

I did it all, I did it all, I did it all for you

Ooh, don't you ever get it confused

No, ooh, it ain't bragging if you know it's true

Oh, where you from? (Where you from?) Must be heaven

You'd be rich if looking good was your profession

Think I'm in love, 'cause you so sexy (Ah)

Boy, I ain't talking about you, I'm talking to my own reflection

I'm talking to my own reflection, I'm talking to my own reflection

Boy, I ain't talking about you, I'm talking to my own reflection

I'm talking to my own reflection, I'm talking to my own reflection

Boy, I ain't talking about you, I'm talking to my own reflection