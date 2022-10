Stereo Hearts - Gym Class Heroes feat Adam Levine

My heart's a stereo

It beats for you, so listen close

Hear my thoughts in every no-ote

Make me your radio

And turn me up when you feel low (turn it up a little bit)

This melody was meant for you (right there)

Just sing along to my stereo (Gym Class Hero, baby)

If I was just another dusty record on the shelf