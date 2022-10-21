Lirik Lagu Won't Go Home Without You - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Won't Go Home Without You - Maroon 5

I asked her to stay

But she wouldn't listen

And she left before I had the chance to say, oh

The words that would mend

The things that were broken

But now it's far too late, she's gone away

Every night you cry yourself to sleep

Thinking: "Why does this happen to me?

Why does every moment have to be so hard?"

Hard to believe that

It's not over tonight

Just give me one more chance to make it right

I may not make it through the night

I won't go home without you

The taste of her breath

I'll never get over

The noises that you made kept me awake

Oh

The weight of the things that remained unspoken

Built up so much it crushed us everyday

Every night you cry yourself to sleep

Thinking: "Why does this happen to me?

Why does every moment have to be so hard?"

Hard to believe that

It's not over tonight

Just give me one more chance to make it right

I may not make it through the night

I won't go home without you

It's not over tonight

Just give me one more chance to make it right

I may not make it through the night

I won't go home without you

Of all the things I felt but never really shown

Perhaps the worst is that I ever let you go

I should not ever let you go, oh, oh, oh

It's not over tonight

Just give me one more chance to make it right

I may not make it through the night

I won't go home without you