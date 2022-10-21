Lirik Lagu Won't Go Home Without You - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Maroon 5.
Maroon 5.

Won't Go Home Without You - Maroon 5

I asked her to stay
But she wouldn't listen
And she left before I had the chance to say, oh
The words that would mend
The things that were broken
But now it's far too late, she's gone away

Every night you cry yourself to sleep
Thinking: "Why does this happen to me?
Why does every moment have to be so hard?"
Hard to believe that

It's not over tonight
Just give me one more chance to make it right
I may not make it through the night
I won't go home without you

The taste of her breath
I'll never get over
The noises that you made kept me awake
Oh
The weight of the things that remained unspoken
Built up so much it crushed us everyday

Every night you cry yourself to sleep
Thinking: "Why does this happen to me?
Why does every moment have to be so hard?"
Hard to believe that

It's not over tonight
Just give me one more chance to make it right
I may not make it through the night
I won't go home without you

It's not over tonight
Just give me one more chance to make it right
I may not make it through the night
I won't go home without you

Of all the things I felt but never really shown
Perhaps the worst is that I ever let you go
I should not ever let you go, oh, oh, oh

It's not over tonight
Just give me one more chance to make it right
I may not make it through the night
I won't go home without you

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

