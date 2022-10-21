Lirik Lagu Candyman - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 21 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Christina Aguilera.
Christina Aguilera. /YouTube

Lirik Lagu Candyman-Christina Aguilera

Candy man, candy man

Sweet, sugar, candy man

I met him out for dinner on a Friday night
He really got me working up an appetite
He had tattoos up and down his arm
There's nothing more dangerous than a boy with charm
He's a one stop shop, makes the panties drop
He's a sweet talkin' sugar coated candy man
A sweet talkin' sugar coated candy man

He took me to the Spider club on Hollywood and Vine
We drank champagne, and we danced all night
We shook the paparazzi for a big surprise (a big surprise)
The gossip tonight will be tommorow's headlines
He's a one stop shop, makes my cherry pop
He's a sweet talkin' sugar coated candy man (oh yeah)
A sweet talkin' sugar coated candy man

He's a one stop shop, makes my cherry pop
He's a sweet talkin' sugar coated candy man (oh)
A sweet talkin' sugar coated candy man

Well, by now I'm getting all bothered and hot
When he kissed my mouth, he really hit the spot
He had lips like sugar cane, oh
Good things come for boys who wait

Candy man, candy man
(Sippin' from a bottle of vodka double wine)
Candy man, candy man

He's a one stop, gotcha hot, makin' all the panties drop
(Sweet, sugar, candy man)
He's a one stop, got me hot, makin' my (uh) pop
(Sweet, sugar, candy man)
He's a one stop, get it while it's hot, baby, don't stop
(Sweet, sugar)

Editor: Rahmi Nurfajriani

