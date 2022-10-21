Lirik Lagu Candyman - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Candyman-Christina Aguilera

Candy man, candy man

Sweet, sugar, candy man

I met him out for dinner on a Friday night

He really got me working up an appetite

He had tattoos up and down his arm

There's nothing more dangerous than a boy with charm

He's a one stop shop, makes the panties drop

He's a sweet talkin' sugar coated candy man

A sweet talkin' sugar coated candy man

He took me to the Spider club on Hollywood and Vine

We drank champagne, and we danced all night

We shook the paparazzi for a big surprise (a big surprise)

The gossip tonight will be tommorow's headlines

He's a one stop shop, makes my cherry pop

He's a sweet talkin' sugar coated candy man (oh yeah)

A sweet talkin' sugar coated candy man

He's a one stop shop, makes my cherry pop

He's a sweet talkin' sugar coated candy man (oh)

A sweet talkin' sugar coated candy man

Well, by now I'm getting all bothered and hot

When he kissed my mouth, he really hit the spot

He had lips like sugar cane, oh

Good things come for boys who wait

Candy man, candy man

(Sippin' from a bottle of vodka double wine)

Candy man, candy man

He's a one stop, gotcha hot, makin' all the panties drop

(Sweet, sugar, candy man)

He's a one stop, got me hot, makin' my (uh) pop

(Sweet, sugar, candy man)

He's a one stop, get it while it's hot, baby, don't stop

(Sweet, sugar)