Lirik Lagu He's Got Me Singing Again – Vira Talisa feat Bilal Indrajaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu He is Got Me Singing Again – Vira Talisa feat. Bilal Indrajaya

Low clouds were sinking in the sky

As I walked out one evening

And I looked around

Wondering why the night gets quiet

As I pass by

Spring will be passing through the year

Although I haven't found a sign

For it might as well be somewhere far above

Waiting for a brand new day to come

Then I thought I heard

A whisper in the silent sky

A song I once knew

is filed of the empty nights

He's got me singing again

Got me singing again

Got me singing again

He's got me singing again

Got me singing again

Got me singing again

One time I caught her looking down

As she walked out and stumbled through the night

Hoping to find a place to hide those weary eyes

Later I told myself that I

Wouldn't mind to ask her if

She wants to take a little walk around

Till the evening burst into the dawn

Then I thought I'd sing

And whisper to the silent sky

A song that I love

Would guide me to her arms tonight

How come the night starts to shed some light

That's where our dreams are alive

And now I know

There will be days to come

And nights to fall

For I've finally found

A reason to get by

And time has come at last

He's got me singing again

Got me singing again

Got me singing again

She's got me singing again

Got me singing again

Got me singing again

He's got me singing again

Got me singing again

Got me singing again

She's got me singing again

Got me singing again

Got me singing again

Someday I won't be looking down

And we'll sing a little song

Hm