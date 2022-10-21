Lirik Lagu He's Got Me Singing Again – Vira Talisa feat Bilal Indrajaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu He is Got Me Singing Again – Vira Talisa feat. Bilal Indrajaya
Low clouds were sinking in the sky
As I walked out one evening
And I looked around
Wondering why the night gets quiet
As I pass by
Spring will be passing through the year
Although I haven't found a sign
For it might as well be somewhere far above
Waiting for a brand new day to come
Then I thought I heard
A whisper in the silent sky
A song I once knew
is filed of the empty nights
He's got me singing again
Got me singing again
Got me singing again
He's got me singing again
Got me singing again
Got me singing again
One time I caught her looking down
As she walked out and stumbled through the night
Hoping to find a place to hide those weary eyes
Later I told myself that I
Wouldn't mind to ask her if
She wants to take a little walk around
Till the evening burst into the dawn
Then I thought I'd sing
And whisper to the silent sky
A song that I love
Would guide me to her arms tonight
How come the night starts to shed some light
That's where our dreams are alive
And now I know
There will be days to come
And nights to fall
For I've finally found
A reason to get by
And time has come at last
He's got me singing again
Got me singing again
Got me singing again
She's got me singing again
Got me singing again
Got me singing again
He's got me singing again
Got me singing again
Got me singing again
She's got me singing again
Got me singing again
Got me singing again
Someday I won't be looking down
And we'll sing a little song
Hm
