Lirik Lagu Just My Type – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Just My Type – The Vamps
M-m-m-m-m-my more than meets the eye
To tell the truth you be a liar
I saw her out on Friday night, misunderstood
She's balling for a guy
That's cigarette needs a light
Pluck up the courage and Invite her nowhere good
'Cause I need this more than a one night stand
Need that honey Won't you hold my hand
Times like this think of true romance
But she not ready for that
She lets me down
Then gets me high
Oh I don't know why
She just my type
She's my device
I don't think twice
Oh I don't know why she's just what I like
But I, I, I love it
I, I, I love it
Love the way she plays with my head
She lets me down
Then gets me high
Oh I don't know why
She's just my type
This girl's still on repeat
Plays in my mind, won't let me sleep
She's not the one who's in my sheets
'Cause she's no good
She defies all of my dreams
And expectations she won't meet
I'll pack my bags and try to leave
I wish I could
'Cause I need this more than just a one night stand
Need that honey when she hold my hand
Times like this, they call for true romance
But she's not ready for that
She lets me down
Then gets me high
Oh I don't know why
She's just my type
She's bad advice
I don't think twice
Oh I don't know why
She's what I like
But I, I, I love it
I, I, I love it
Love the way she plays with my head
She lets me down
Then gets me high
Oh I don't know why
She's just my type
More than meets the eye to tell the truth would be a lie
I saw her out again last night, misunderstood
And I'll never be that guy
That cigarette still needs a light
And when I take her back to mine it's nothing good
