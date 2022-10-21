Lirik Lagu Just My Type – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Just My Type – The Vamps

M-m-m-m-m-my more than meets the eye

To tell the truth you be a liar

I saw her out on Friday night, misunderstood

She's balling for a guy

That's cigarette needs a light

Pluck up the courage and Invite her nowhere good

'Cause I need this more than a one night stand

Need that honey Won't you hold my hand

Times like this think of true romance

But she not ready for that

She lets me down

Then gets me high

Oh I don't know why

She just my type

She's my device

I don't think twice

Oh I don't know why she's just what I like

But I, I, I love it

I, I, I love it

Love the way she plays with my head

She lets me down

Then gets me high

Oh I don't know why

She's just my type

This girl's still on repeat

Plays in my mind, won't let me sleep

She's not the one who's in my sheets

'Cause she's no good

She defies all of my dreams

And expectations she won't meet

I'll pack my bags and try to leave

I wish I could

'Cause I need this more than just a one night stand

Need that honey when she hold my hand

Times like this, they call for true romance

But she's not ready for that

She lets me down

Then gets me high

Oh I don't know why

She's just my type

She's bad advice

I don't think twice

Oh I don't know why

She's what I like

But I, I, I love it

I, I, I love it

Love the way she plays with my head

She lets me down

Then gets me high

Oh I don't know why

She's just my type

More than meets the eye to tell the truth would be a lie

I saw her out again last night, misunderstood

And I'll never be that guy

That cigarette still needs a light

And when I take her back to mine it's nothing good