Lirik Lagu All Night – The Vamps feat Matoma dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All Night – The Vamps feat. Matoma
I've been up all night, no sleep
'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming
All night, no sleep
'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming
'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming
Sometimes I tend to lose myself
When I'm out here on my own
I never seem to get it right
But I guess that's how it goes
Ever since you came around
Can't nobody hold me down
You showed me how to find myself when I needed it the most
I been up all night, no sleep
'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming
All night, no sleep
'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming
Wide awake, that's okay, as long as I'm with you
I'll be up all night, no sleep
'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming
'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming
I'm never gonna find my way
If I don't learn to let go
The past is the past, today is today
And there's things I can't control
The circles underneath my eyes
Tell the truth that I've been trying to hide
I've been waiting for you way too long
Won't you come and take me home
Oh I, I'm praying this ain't all a dream
Can you, you, wake me up before you leave?
I been up all night, no sleep
'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming
All night, no sleep
'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming
Wide awake, that's okay, as long as I'm with you
I'll be up all night, no sleep
'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming
Whoa, as long as I'm with you
'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming
'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming
Artikel Pilihan