Lirik Lagu All Night – The Vamps feat Matoma dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All Night – The Vamps feat. Matoma

I've been up all night, no sleep

'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming

All night, no sleep

'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming

'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming

Sometimes I tend to lose myself

When I'm out here on my own

I never seem to get it right

But I guess that's how it goes

Ever since you came around

Can't nobody hold me down

You showed me how to find myself when I needed it the most

I been up all night, no sleep

'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming

All night, no sleep

'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming

Wide awake, that's okay, as long as I'm with you

I'll be up all night, no sleep

'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming

'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming

I'm never gonna find my way

If I don't learn to let go

The past is the past, today is today

And there's things I can't control

The circles underneath my eyes

Tell the truth that I've been trying to hide

I've been waiting for you way too long

Won't you come and take me home

Oh I, I'm praying this ain't all a dream

Can you, you, wake me up before you leave?

I been up all night, no sleep

'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming

All night, no sleep

'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming

Wide awake, that's okay, as long as I'm with you

I'll be up all night, no sleep

'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming

Whoa, as long as I'm with you

'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming

'Cause I feel like I'm always dreaming