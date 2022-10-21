Lirik Lagu Train Kept A Rollin' - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

Train Kept A Rollin' - The Yardbirds

Aboard a train

I met a dame

She was a hipster

Man a real gone dame

She wasn't pretty

For New York City

As we strut down on that ol' fairlane

With a heave and a ho

I just couldn't let her go

Get along

Sweet little woman get along

On your way

Get along

Sweet little woman get along

On your way

With a heave and a ho

I just couldn't let her go

The train kept a rollin' all night long

The train kept a rollin' all night long

The train kept a rollin' all night long

The train kept a rollin' all night long

With a heave and a ho

I just couldn't let her go

I made a stop round Albuquerque

She must'a thought I was real gone jerk

Got off the train at El Paso

A' looking so good I couldn't let her go

With a heave and a ho

I just couldn't let her go

The train kept a rollin' all night long

The train kept a rollin' all night long

The train kept a rollin' all night long

The train kept a rollin' all night long

With a heave and a ho

I just couldn't let her go

Credit

Artis: The Yardbirds

Album: Having a Rave Up With the Yardbirds

Rilis: 1965

Genre: Children's Music, Pop, Rock, Blues

Penulis Lagu: Howie Kay, Lois Mann, Tiny Bradshaw

Fakta di Balik Lagu

The Yardbirds, dibentuk pada pertengahan dekade 1960-an, adalah grup musik asal Inggris yang mengusung genre rock.