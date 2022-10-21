Lirik Lagu Train Kept A Rollin' - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

Train Kept A Rollin' - The Yardbirds
Aboard a train
I met a dame
She was a hipster
Man a real gone dame
She wasn't pretty
For New York City
As we strut down on that ol' fairlane
With a heave and a ho
I just couldn't let her go
Get along
Sweet little woman get along
On your way
Get along
Sweet little woman get along
On your way
With a heave and a ho
I just couldn't let her go
The train kept a rollin' all night long
The train kept a rollin' all night long
The train kept a rollin' all night long
The train kept a rollin' all night long
With a heave and a ho
I just couldn't let her go
I made a stop round Albuquerque
She must'a thought I was real gone jerk
Got off the train at El Paso
A' looking so good I couldn't let her go
With a heave and a ho
I just couldn't let her go
The train kept a rollin' all night long
The train kept a rollin' all night long
The train kept a rollin' all night long
The train kept a rollin' all night long
With a heave and a ho
I just couldn't let her go
Credit
Artis: The Yardbirds
Album: Having a Rave Up With the Yardbirds
Rilis: 1965
Genre: Children's Music, Pop, Rock, Blues
Penulis Lagu: Howie Kay, Lois Mann, Tiny Bradshaw
Fakta di Balik Lagu
The Yardbirds, dibentuk pada pertengahan dekade 1960-an, adalah grup musik asal Inggris yang mengusung genre rock.
