Whistle - Flo Rida ft. DJ Frank E

Can you blow my whistle, baby, whistle, baby? Let me know

Girl, I'm gonna show you how to do it and we start real slow

You just put your lips together and you come real close

Can you blow my whistle, baby, whistle, baby? Here we go

Look, I'm bettin' you like people

And I'm bettin' you love freak mode