Lirik Lagu Between The Sheets - The Isley Brothers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Between The Sheets - The Isley Brothers

Hey, girl, ain't no mystery

At least as far as I can see

I wanna keep you here layin' next to me

Sharin' our love between the sheets

Ooh, baby, baby

I feel your love surrounding me

Whoa-oh-oh-oh-ooh, ooh, baby, baby

Makin' love between the sheets

Ooh, girl, let me hold you tight

And you know, I'll make you feel alright

Ooh, baby girl, just cling to me and let your mind be free

While makin' love between the sheets

Ooh, girl, I'll love you all night long

And I know you felt it comin' on

Ooh, darlin', just taste my love, ooh, you taste so sweet

Sharin' our love between the sheets

Ooh, baby, baby

I feel your love surrounding me

Whoa-oh-oh-oh-ooh, baby, baby

We're makin' love between the sheets

Hey, girl, what's your fantasy?

I'll take you there, to that ecstasy

Ooh, girl, you blow my mind, I'll always be your freak

Let's make sweet love between the sheets

Ooh, baby, baby

I feel your love surrounding me

Whoa-oh-oh-oh-ooh, baby, baby

Makin' love between the sheets

Ooh, baby, baby

I feel your love surrounding me

Whoa-oh-oh-oh-ooh, baby, baby

Makin' love between the sheets

Enough of the singin', let's make love

In between the sheets

Oh, I like the way you receive me (Receive me, receive me)

Girl, I love the way you relieve me

I'm comin', comin' on strong (Comin' on strong, comin' on strong)

(Sweet darlin') In between the sheets