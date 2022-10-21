Lirik Lagu Between The Sheets - The Isley Brothers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 21 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB
The Isley Brothers.
The Isley Brothers. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/The Isley Brothers

Between The Sheets - The Isley Brothers

Hey, girl, ain't no mystery
At least as far as I can see
I wanna keep you here layin' next to me
Sharin' our love between the sheets

Ooh, baby, baby
I feel your love surrounding me
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-ooh, ooh, baby, baby
Makin' love between the sheets

Ooh, girl, let me hold you tight
And you know, I'll make you feel alright
Ooh, baby girl, just cling to me and let your mind be free
While makin' love between the sheets

Ooh, girl, I'll love you all night long
And I know you felt it comin' on
Ooh, darlin', just taste my love, ooh, you taste so sweet
Sharin' our love between the sheets

Ooh, baby, baby
I feel your love surrounding me
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-ooh, baby, baby
We're makin' love between the sheets

Hey, girl, what's your fantasy?
I'll take you there, to that ecstasy
Ooh, girl, you blow my mind, I'll always be your freak
Let's make sweet love between the sheets

Ooh, baby, baby
I feel your love surrounding me
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-ooh, baby, baby
Makin' love between the sheets

Ooh, baby, baby
I feel your love surrounding me
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-ooh, baby, baby
Makin' love between the sheets

Enough of the singin', let's make love
In between the sheets
Oh, I like the way you receive me (Receive me, receive me)
Girl, I love the way you relieve me
I'm comin', comin' on strong (Comin' on strong, comin' on strong)
(Sweet darlin') In between the sheets

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

