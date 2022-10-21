Lirik Lagu Feel Again - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Feel Again - OneRepublic

It's been a long time coming since I've seen your face

I've been everywhere and back trying to replace

Everything that I've had till my feet went numb

Praying like a fool that's been on the run

Heart still beating but it's not working

It's like a million dollar phone that you just can't ring

I reach out trying to love but I feel nothing

Yeah, my heart is numb

But with you, I feel again

Yeah with you, I can feel again, yeah

(Woo hoo) I'm feeling better since you know me

I was a lonely soul but that's the old me

It's been a long time coming since I've seen your face

I've been everywhere and back trying to replace

Everything that I broke till my feet went numb

Praying like a fool who just shot a gun

Heart still beating but it's not working

It's like a hundred thousand voices that just can't sing

I reached out trying to love but I feel nothing

Oh my heart is numb

But with you, I feel again

And with you, I can feel again

But with you (I'm feeling better since you know me)

I feel again (I was a lonely soul but that's the old me)

Yeah with you (I'm feeling better since you know me)

I can feel again (I was a lonely soul)

Woo hoo (Woo hoo)

(I'm feeling better since you know me)

(I was a lonely soul, but that's the old me)

(I'm feeling better since you know me)

(I was a lonely soul, but that's the old me)

(I'm feeling better since you know me)

(I was a lonely soul, but that's the old me)