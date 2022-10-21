Lirik Lagu Feel Again - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Feel Again - OneRepublic
It's been a long time coming since I've seen your face
I've been everywhere and back trying to replace
Everything that I've had till my feet went numb
Praying like a fool that's been on the run
Heart still beating but it's not working
It's like a million dollar phone that you just can't ring
I reach out trying to love but I feel nothing
Yeah, my heart is numb
But with you, I feel again
Yeah with you, I can feel again, yeah
(Woo hoo) I'm feeling better since you know me
I was a lonely soul but that's the old me
It's been a long time coming since I've seen your face
I've been everywhere and back trying to replace
Everything that I broke till my feet went numb
Praying like a fool who just shot a gun
Heart still beating but it's not working
It's like a hundred thousand voices that just can't sing
I reached out trying to love but I feel nothing
Oh my heart is numb
But with you, I feel again
And with you, I can feel again
But with you (I'm feeling better since you know me)
I feel again (I was a lonely soul but that's the old me)
Yeah with you (I'm feeling better since you know me)
I can feel again (I was a lonely soul)
Woo hoo (Woo hoo)
(I'm feeling better since you know me)
(I was a lonely soul, but that's the old me)
(I'm feeling better since you know me)
(I was a lonely soul, but that's the old me)
(I'm feeling better since you know me)
(I was a lonely soul, but that's the old me)
