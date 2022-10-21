Lirik Lagu Alive - Pearl Jam dan Fakta di Baliknya

Alive - Pearl Jam

Son, she said, have I got a little story for you

What you thought was your daddy was nothin' but a

While you were sittin' home alone at age thirteen

Your real daddy was dyin', sorry you didn't see him,

But I'm glad we talked

Oh I, oh, I'm still alive

Hey, I, I, oh, I'm still alive

Hey I, oh, I'm still alive

Hey oh

Oh, she walks slowly, across a young man's room

She said I'm ready for you

I can't remember anything to this very day

'Cept the look, the look

Oh, you know where, now I can't see, I just stare

I, I'm still alive

Hey I, but, I'm still alive

Hey I, boy, I'm still alive

Hey I, I, I, I'm still alive, yeah

Ooh yeah yeah yeah yeah oh oh

Is something wrong, she said

Well of course there is

You're still alive, she said

Oh, and do I deserve to be

Is that the question

And if so if so who answers who answers

I, oh, I'm still alive

Hey I, oh, I'm still alive

Hey I, but, I'm still alive

Yeah I, ooh, I'm still alive

Yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah

Credit

Penyanyi: Pearl Jam

Tahun rilis: 1991

Album: Ten

Label: Epic

Fakta di Balik Lagu