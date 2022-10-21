Lirik Lagu Soon Finland – Heidi (The Girl with the Hair) dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Soon Finland – Heidi (The Girl with the Hair)
No pills, no therapy
Won't you take my hand and travel with me
Or maybe stay inside and watch TV
Or maybe cook the fish we caught from the sea
Let's walk along the coast
Let me show you who loves you most
Or maybe just stay and lay on our bed
Talk of things that drives us mad
Or maybe go to Finland to visit your mom and dad
Travel a lot 'til our friends wonder where we at
I believe I can heal you, and you can heal me too
I believe I can heal you, and you can heal me too
I'll hold you through the night
Won't even let you go when the sun's shining bright
Let's go outside and hop on our boat
Or just drive along the road
Or maybe go to Finland to visit your mom and dad
Travel a lot 'til our friends wonder where we at
I believe I can heal you, and you can heal me too
I believe I can heal you, and you can heal me too
I will always find you wherever you will go
Love you so hard 'til I fall on the ground, you know
Oh, I miss you, my dear
And I hope to see you here
Oh, I love you, my dear
Soon I hope to have you near
