Lirik Lagu All I Want - The Offspring dan Fakta di Baliknya

Okay! Ya ya ya ya ya!
Day after day (Your home life's a wreck)
The powers that be just breathe down your neck
You get no respect (You get no relief)
You gotta speak up and yell out your piece
So back off your rules, back off the jive
Okay! Ya ya ya ya ya!
Day after day (Your home life's a wreck)
The powers that be just breathe down your neck
You get no respect (You get no relief)
You gotta speak up and yell out your piece
So back off your rules, back off the jive
Editor: Gita Pratiwi
Artikel Pilihan