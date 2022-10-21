Lirik Lagu That Lady - The Isley Brothers dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Isley Brothers.
That LadyThe Isley Brothers

Who's that lady? Who's that lady?
Beautiful lady, who's that lady?
Lovely lady, who's that lady?
Real fine lady, who's that lady?

Hear me callin' out to you
'Cause that's all that I can do
Your eyes tell me to pursue
But you say, look yeah
But don't touch, baby,
No, no, no, don't touch

Who's that lady? Who's that lady?
Sexy lady, who's that lady?
Beautiful lady, who's that lady?
Real fine lady, who's that lady?

I would dance upon a string
Any gifts she'd wanna bring
I would give her anything
If she would just do what I say
Come around my way, baby, shine my way

Who's that lady? Who's that lady?
Beautiful lady, who's that lady?
Lovely lady, who's that lady?
Real, real fine lady, who's that lady?

I would love to take her home
But her heart is made of stone
I gotta keep on keepin' on
If I don't, she'll do me wrong
Do me wrong, baby

Credit

Artis: The Isley Brothers
Album: 3+3
Rilis: 1973
Genre: Funk
Penulis Lagu: Christopher Jasper, Ernie Isley, Marvin Isley, O'kelly Isley, Ronald Isley, dan Rudolph Isley

Fakta di Balik Lagu

