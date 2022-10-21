Lirik Lagu That Lady - The Isley Brothers dan Fakta di Baliknya

That Lady - The Isley Brothers

Who's that lady? Who's that lady?

Beautiful lady, who's that lady?

Lovely lady, who's that lady?

Real fine lady, who's that lady?

Hear me callin' out to you

'Cause that's all that I can do

Your eyes tell me to pursue

But you say, look yeah

But don't touch, baby,

No, no, no, don't touch

Who's that lady? Who's that lady?

Sexy lady, who's that lady?

Beautiful lady, who's that lady?

Real fine lady, who's that lady?

I would dance upon a string

Any gifts she'd wanna bring

I would give her anything

If she would just do what I say

Come around my way, baby, shine my way

Who's that lady? Who's that lady?

Beautiful lady, who's that lady?

Lovely lady, who's that lady?

Real, real fine lady, who's that lady?

I would love to take her home

But her heart is made of stone

I gotta keep on keepin' on

If I don't, she'll do me wrong

Do me wrong, baby

Artis: The Isley Brothers

Album: 3+3

Rilis: 1973

Genre: Funk

Penulis Lagu: Christopher Jasper, Ernie Isley, Marvin Isley, O'kelly Isley, Ronald Isley, dan Rudolph Isley

