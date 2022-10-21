Lirik Lagu Shapes of Things - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB
Band The Yardbirds.
Band The Yardbirds.

Shapes of ThingsThe Yardbirds

Shapes of things before my eyes
Just teach me to despise
Will time make men more wise?

Here within my lonely frame
My eyes just heard my brain
But will it seem the same?

Come tomorrow, will I be older?
Come tomorrow, may be a soldier
Come tomorrow, may I be bolder than today?

Now the trees are almost green
But will they still be seen
When time and tide have been?

Fallin' into your passing hands
Please don't destroy these lands
Don't make them desert sands

Come tomorrow, will I be older?
Come tomorrow, may be a soldier
Come tomorrow, may I be bolder than today?

Soon I hope that I will find
Thoughts deep within my mind
That won't displace my kind

Thank you
Got a little numb but I would like to play for you good
Over, under, sideways, down, ho-ho-ho

Credit

