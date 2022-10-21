Lirik Lagu Galileo – Indigo Girls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Galileo - Indigo Girls

Galileo's head was on the block

The crime was lookin' up the truth

And as the bombshells of my daily fears explode

I try to trace them to my youth

And then you had to bring up reincarnation

Over a couple of beers the other night

And now I'm serving time for mistakes

Made by another in another life time

How long 'til my soul gets it right

Can any human being ever reach that kind of light

I call on the resting soul of Galileo king of night vision

King of insight

And then I think about my fear of motion

Which I never could explain

Some other fool across the ocean years ago

Must have crashed his little airplane

How long 'til my soul gets it right

Can any human being ever reach that kind of light

I call on the resting soul of Galileo king of night vision

King of insight

I'm not making a joke

You know me I take everything so seriously

If we wait for the time 'til all souls get it right

Then at least I know there'll be no nuclear annihilation in my life time

I'm still not right

I offer thanks to those before me

That's all I've got to say

'Cause maybe you squandered big bucks in your lifetime

Now I have to pay

But then again it feels like some sort of inspiration

To let the next life off the hook

Or she'll say look what I had to overcome from my last life

I think I'll write a book

How long 'til my soul gets it right

Can any human being ever reach the highest light

Except for Galileo, God rest his soul

King of the night vision, king of insight

How long (until my soul gets it right)

How long (until my soul gets it right)

How long

Credit

Artis: Indigo Girls

Album: Rites of Passage

Rilis: 1992

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Emily Ann Saliers

