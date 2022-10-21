Lirik Lagu Who Says – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Who Says – Selena Gomez

I wouldn't wanna be anybody else

You made me insecure

Told me I wasn't good enough

But who are you to judge

When you're a diamond in the rough

I'm sure you got some things

You'd like to change about yourself

But when it comes to me

I wouldn't want to be anybody else

Na na na

Na na na

Na na na

Na na na

I'm no beauty queen

I'm just beautiful me



Na na na

Na na na

You've got every right

To a beautiful life

C'mon

Who says

Who says you're not perfect

Who says you're not worth it

Who says you're the only one that's hurting

Trust me

That's the price of beauty

Who says you're not pretty

Who says you're not beautiful

Who says



It's such a funny thing

How nothing's funny when it's you

You tell 'em what you mean

But they keep whiting out the truth

It's like a work of art

That never gets to see the light

Keep you beneath the stars

Won't let you touch the sky



Na na na

Na na na

Na na na

Na na na



I'm no beauty queen

I'm just beautiful me



Na na na

Na na na



You've got every right

To a beautiful life

C'mon



Who says

Who says you're not perfect

Who says you're not worth it

Who says you're the only one that's hurting

Trust me

That's the price of beauty

Who says you're not pretty

Who says you're not beautiful

Who says



Who says

Who says you're not star potential

Who says you're not presidential

Who says you can't be in movies

Listen to me, listen to me

Who says you don't pass the test

Who says you can't be the best

Who said, who said

Would you tell me who said that

Yeah, oh

Who says



Who says

Who says you're not perfect

Who says you're not worth it

Who says you're the only one that's hurting

Trust me

That's the price of beauty

Who says you're not pretty

Who says you're not beautiful

Who says



Who says

Who says you're not perfect

Who says you're not worth it

Who says you're the only one that's hurting

Trust me

That's the price of beauty

Who says you're not pretty

Who says you're not beautiful

Who says

Credit:



Dirilis: 2011

Album: When the Sun Goes Down

Artis: Selena Gomez

Genre: Pop

Penulis lagu: Emanuel S. Kiriakou / Priscilla Renea Hamilton



Fakta di Balik Lagu

1. Arti lagu bagi Selena Gomez

Selena menjelaskan arti lagu tersebut saat preview di acara Ryan Seacrest.