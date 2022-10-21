Lirik Lagu All the Right Move - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

All the Right Move - OneRepublic

This town is colder now, I think it's sick of us

It's time to make our move, I'm shakin' off the rust

I've got my heart set on anywhere but here

I'm staring down myself, counting up the years

Steady hands just take the wheel

And every glance is killing me

Time to make one last appeal

For the life I live

Stop and stare

I think I'm moving, but I go nowhere

Yeah, I know that everyone gets scared

But I'll become what I can't be, oh

Stop and stare

You start to wonder why you're here not there

And you'd give anything to get what's fair

But fair ain't what you really need

Oh, can you see what I see?

They're tryin' to come back, all my senses push

Untie the weight bags, I never thought I could

Steady feet, don't fail me now

I'ma run 'til you can't walk

Something pulls my focus out

And I'm standing down

Stop and stare

I think I'm moving, but I go nowhere

Yeah, I know that everyone gets scared

But I've become what I can't be, oh

Stop and stare

You start to wonder why you're here not there

And you'd give anything to get what's fair

But fair ain't what you really need

Oh, you don't need

Stop and stare

I think I'm moving, but I go nowhere

Yeah, I know that everyone gets scared

I've become what I can't be

Oh, do you see what I see?