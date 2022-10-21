Lirik Lagu All the Right Move - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

All the Right Move - OneRepublic
This town is colder now, I think it's sick of us
It's time to make our move, I'm shakin' off the rust
I've got my heart set on anywhere but here
I'm staring down myself, counting up the years
Steady hands just take the wheel
And every glance is killing me
Time to make one last appeal
For the life I live
Stop and stare
I think I'm moving, but I go nowhere
Yeah, I know that everyone gets scared
But I'll become what I can't be, oh
Stop and stare
You start to wonder why you're here not there
And you'd give anything to get what's fair
But fair ain't what you really need
Oh, can you see what I see?
They're tryin' to come back, all my senses push
Untie the weight bags, I never thought I could
Steady feet, don't fail me now
I'ma run 'til you can't walk
Something pulls my focus out
And I'm standing down
Stop and stare
I think I'm moving, but I go nowhere
Yeah, I know that everyone gets scared
But I've become what I can't be, oh
Stop and stare
You start to wonder why you're here not there
And you'd give anything to get what's fair
But fair ain't what you really need
Oh, you don't need
Stop and stare
I think I'm moving, but I go nowhere
Yeah, I know that everyone gets scared
I've become what I can't be
Oh, do you see what I see?
