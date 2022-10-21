Lirik Lagu Good Life - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Good Life - OneRepublic

Woke up in London yesterday

Found myself in the city near Piccadilly

Don't really know how I got here

I got some pictures on my phone

New names and numbers that I don't know

Address to places like Abbey Road

Day turns to night, night turns to whatever we want

We're young enough to say

Oh, this has gotta be the good life

This has gotta be the good life

This could really be a good life, good life

Say oh, got this feeling that you can't fight

Like this city is on fire tonight

This could really be a good life

A good, good life

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

To my friends in New York, I say hello

My friends in L.A., they don't know

Where I've been for the past few years or so

Paris to China to Colorado

Sometimes there's airplanes I can't jump out

Sometimes there's bullshit that don't work now

We all got our stories but please tell me

What there is to complain about?

When you're happy like a fool

Let it take you over

When everything is out

You gotta take it in

Oh, this has gotta be the good life

This has gotta be the good life

This could really be a good life, good life

Say oh, got this feeling that you can't fight

Like this city is on fire tonight

This could really be a good life

A good, good life

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh, a good, good life

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Yeah, oh

Hopelessly

I feel like there might be something that I'll miss

Hopelessly

I feel like the window closes oh so quick

Hopelessly

I'm taking a mental picture of you now

'Cause hopelessly

The hope is we have so much to feel good about