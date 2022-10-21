Lirik Lagu Good Life - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:25 WIB
OneRepublic.
OneRepublic.

Good Life - OneRepublic

Woke up in London yesterday
Found myself in the city near Piccadilly
Don't really know how I got here
I got some pictures on my phone
New names and numbers that I don't know
Address to places like Abbey Road
Day turns to night, night turns to whatever we want
We're young enough to say

Oh, this has gotta be the good life
This has gotta be the good life
This could really be a good life, good life
Say oh, got this feeling that you can't fight
Like this city is on fire tonight
This could really be a good life
A good, good life

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

To my friends in New York, I say hello
My friends in L.A., they don't know
Where I've been for the past few years or so
Paris to China to Colorado
Sometimes there's airplanes I can't jump out
Sometimes there's bullshit that don't work now
We all got our stories but please tell me
What there is to complain about?

When you're happy like a fool
Let it take you over
When everything is out
You gotta take it in

Oh, this has gotta be the good life
This has gotta be the good life
This could really be a good life, good life
Say oh, got this feeling that you can't fight
Like this city is on fire tonight
This could really be a good life
A good, good life

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh, a good, good life
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Yeah, oh

Hopelessly
I feel like there might be something that I'll miss
Hopelessly
I feel like the window closes oh so quick
Hopelessly
I'm taking a mental picture of you now
'Cause hopelessly
The hope is we have so much to feel good about

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

