Lirik Lagu Imagine – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 02:07 WIB
Ariana Grande, simak lirik lagu Imagine berikut.
Ariana Grande, simak lirik lagu Imagine berikut.

Lirik lagu ImagineAriana Grande

Step up the two of us, nobody knows us
Get in the car like, “Skrrt”
Stayin’ up all night, order me pad thai
Then we gon’ sleep ’til noon
Me with no makeup, you in the bathtub
Bubbles and bubbly, ooh
This is a pleasure, feel like we never
Act this regular

Click, click, click and post
Drip-drip-dripped in gold
Quick, quick, quick, let’s go
Kiss me and take off your clothes

Imagine a world like that
Imagine a world like that
We go like up ’til I’m ‘sleep on your chest
Love how my face fits so good in your neck
Why can’t you imagine a world like that?
Imagine a world

Knew you were perfect after the first kiss
Took a deep breath like, “Ooh”
Feels like forever, baby, I never
Thought that it would be you
Tell me your secrets, all of the creep shit
That’s how I know it’s true
Baby, direct it, name in the credits
Like the movies do
Click, click, click and post
Drip-drip-dripped in gold
Quick, quick, quick, let’s go
Kiss me and take off your clothes

Imagine a world like that
Imagine a world like that
We go like up ’til I’m ‘sleep on your chest
Love how my face fits so good in your neck
Why can’t you imagine a world like that?
Imagine a world

Can you imagine it?
Can you imagine it?
Can you imagine it?
Can you imagine it?
Can you imagine it? (Can you imagine?)
Can you imagine it? (Can you imagine?)
Can you imagine it? Ooh
Imagine (Can you imagine?)
Imagine it, imagine it
Imagine it, imagine it
Imagine
Imagine
Imagine
Imagine
Imagine
Imagine

Credit

Artis: Ariana Grande
Rilis: 2019
Pencipta: Andrew "Pop" Wansel, Nathan Perez, Priscilla Renea, Jameel Roberts, Ariana Grande
Produser: Pop Wansel, Happy Perez
Album: Thank U, Next
Genres: R&B/Soul, Pop

