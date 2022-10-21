Lirik Lagu Imagine – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Imagine – Ariana Grande

Step up the two of us, nobody knows us

Get in the car like, “Skrrt”

Stayin’ up all night, order me pad thai

Then we gon’ sleep ’til noon

Me with no makeup, you in the bathtub

Bubbles and bubbly, ooh

This is a pleasure, feel like we never

Act this regular

Click, click, click and post

Drip-drip-dripped in gold

Quick, quick, quick, let’s go

Kiss me and take off your clothes

Imagine a world like that

Imagine a world like that

We go like up ’til I’m ‘sleep on your chest

Love how my face fits so good in your neck

Why can’t you imagine a world like that?

Imagine a world

Knew you were perfect after the first kiss

Took a deep breath like, “Ooh”

Feels like forever, baby, I never

Thought that it would be you

Tell me your secrets, all of the creep shit

That’s how I know it’s true

Baby, direct it, name in the credits

Like the movies do

Click, click, click and post

Drip-drip-dripped in gold

Quick, quick, quick, let’s go

Kiss me and take off your clothes

Imagine a world like that

Imagine a world like that

We go like up ’til I’m ‘sleep on your chest

Love how my face fits so good in your neck

Why can’t you imagine a world like that?

Imagine a world

Can you imagine it?

Can you imagine it?

Can you imagine it?

Can you imagine it?

Can you imagine it? (Can you imagine?)

Can you imagine it? (Can you imagine?)

Can you imagine it? Ooh

Imagine (Can you imagine?)

Imagine it, imagine it

Imagine it, imagine it

Imagine

Imagine

Imagine

Imagine

Imagine

Imagine

Credit

Artis: Ariana Grande

Rilis: 2019

Pencipta: Andrew "Pop" Wansel, Nathan Perez, Priscilla Renea, Jameel Roberts, Ariana Grande

Produser: Pop Wansel, Happy Perez

Album: Thank U, Next

Genres: R&B/Soul, Pop