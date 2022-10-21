Lirik Lagu Counting Stars - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Counting Stars - OneRepublic

Lately, I been, I been losin' sleep

Dreamin' about the things that we could be

But baby, I been, I been prayin' hard

Said, no more countin' dollars, we'll be countin' stars

Yeah, we'll be countin' stars

I see this life like a swingin' vine

Swing my heart across the line

In my face is flashin' signs

Seek it out and ye shall find

The old, but I'm not that old

Young, but I'm not that bold

And I don't think the world is sold

On just doing what we're told

I feel something so right

Doing the wrong thing

And I feel something so wrong

Doing the right thing

I couldn't lie, couldn't lie, couldn't lie

Everything that kills me makes me feel alive

Lately, I been, I been losin' sleep

Dreamin' about the things that we could be

But baby, I been, I been prayin' hard

Said, no more countin' dollars, we'll be countin' stars

Lately, I been, I been losin' sleep

Dreamin' about the things that we could be

But baby, I been, I been prayin' hard

Said, no more countin' dollars, we'll be

We'll be countin' stars

Hey, yeah

I feel the love and I feel it burn

Down this river, every turn

The hope is our four-letter word

Make that money, watch it burn

Old, but I'm not that old

Young, but I'm not that bold

And I don't think the world is sold

On just doing what we're told

And I feel something so wrong

Doing the right thing

I couldn't lie, couldn't lie, couldn't lie

Everything that drowns me makes me wanna fly

Lately, I been, I been losin' sleep

Dreamin' about the things that we could be

But baby, I been, I been prayin' hard

Said, no more countin' dollars, we'll be countin' stars

Lately, I been, I been losin' sleep

Dreamin' about the things that we could be

But baby, I been, I been prayin' hard

Said, no more countin' dollars, we'll be

We'll be countin' stars