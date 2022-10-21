Lirik Lagu Jamming - Bob Marley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Jamming - Bob Marley
Ooh, yeah! All right
Alright
We're jammin'
(See)
I wanna jam it wid you
We're jammin', jammin'
And I hope you like jammin', too
We're jammin'
To think that jammin' was a thing of the past
We're jammin'
And I hope this jam is gonna last
We're jammin'
Jammin'
Jammin'
Jammin'
Jammin'
Now we're jammin' in the name of the Lord
We're jammin'
Jammin'
Jammin'
Jammin'
Now we're jammin' right straight from yard
Ooh, Yeah!
We're jammin'
I wanna jam it wid you
We're jammin', jammin',
And I hope you like jammin', too
Jam's about my pride and truth I cannot hide
To keep you satisfied
Love that now exist, true love I can't resist,
Jam by my side. Oh, yea-ea-yeah!
We're jammin'
(See)
I wanna jam it wid you
We're jammin', jammin',
And I hope you like jammin', too
