Lirik Lagu Jamming - Bob Marley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Jamming - Bob Marley

Ooh, yeah! All right

Alright

We're jammin'

(See)

I wanna jam it wid you

We're jammin', jammin'

And I hope you like jammin', too

We're jammin'

To think that jammin' was a thing of the past

We're jammin'

And I hope this jam is gonna last

We're jammin'

Jammin'

Jammin'

Jammin'

Jammin'

Now we're jammin' in the name of the Lord

We're jammin'

Jammin'

Jammin'

Jammin'

Now we're jammin' right straight from yard

Ooh, Yeah!

We're jammin'

I wanna jam it wid you

We're jammin', jammin',

And I hope you like jammin', too



Jam's about my pride and truth I cannot hide

To keep you satisfied

Love that now exist, true love I can't resist,

Jam by my side. Oh, yea-ea-yeah!



We're jammin'

(See)

I wanna jam it wid you

We're jammin', jammin',

And I hope you like jammin', too