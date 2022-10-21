Lirik Lagu The Middle - Zedd feat Maren Morris & Grey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Middle

[Verse 1: Maren Morris]

Take a seat

Right over there, sat on the stairs

Stay or leave

The cabinets are bare, and I'm unaware

Of just how we got into this mess, got so aggressive

I know we meant all good intentions

[Pre-Chorus: Maren Morris]

So pull me closer

Why don't you pull me close?

Why don't you come on over?

I can't just let you go

[Chorus: Maren Morris]

Oh baby, why don't you just meet me in the middle?

I'm losing my mind just a little

So why don't you just meet me in the middle?

In the middle

Baby, why don't you just meet me in the middle?

I'm losing my mind just a little

So why don't you just meet me in the middle?

In the middle

[Verse 2: Maren Morris]

Ohh, take a step

Back for a minute, into the kitchen

Floors are wet

And taps are still runnin', dishes are broken

How did we get into this mess? Got so aggressive

I know we meant all good intentions

[Pre-Chorus: Maren Morris]

So pull me closer

Why don't you pull me close?

Why don't you come on over?

I can't just let you go

[Chorus: Maren Morris]

Oh baby, why don't you just meet me in the middle?

I'm losing my mind just a little

So why don't you just meet me in the middle?

In the middle

[Bridge: Maren Morris]

Lookin' at you, I can't lie

Just pourin' out admission

Regardless of my objection, oh, oh

And it's not about my pride

I need you on my skin

Just come over, pull me in, just

[Chorus: Maren Morris]

Oh, baby, why don't you just meet me in the middle?

I'm losing my mind just a little

So why don't you just meet me in the middle?

In the middle, no no

Baby, why don't you just meet me in the middle?

Oh yeah, I'm losing my mind just a little

So why don't you just meet me in the middle?

Oh, in the middle

Baby-y-y, why don't you just meet me in the middle, baby?

I'm losing my mind just a little

So why don't you just meet me in the middle, middle?

In the middle, middle