Lirik Lagu The Middle - Zedd feat Maren Morris & Grey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Middle
[Verse 1: Maren Morris]
Take a seat
Right over there, sat on the stairs
Stay or leave
The cabinets are bare, and I'm unaware
Of just how we got into this mess, got so aggressive
I know we meant all good intentions
[Pre-Chorus: Maren Morris]
So pull me closer
Why don't you pull me close?
Why don't you come on over?
I can't just let you go
[Chorus: Maren Morris]
Oh baby, why don't you just meet me in the middle?
I'm losing my mind just a little
So why don't you just meet me in the middle?
In the middle
Baby, why don't you just meet me in the middle?
I'm losing my mind just a little
So why don't you just meet me in the middle?
In the middle
[Verse 2: Maren Morris]
Ohh, take a step
Back for a minute, into the kitchen
Floors are wet
And taps are still runnin', dishes are broken
How did we get into this mess? Got so aggressive
I know we meant all good intentions
[Pre-Chorus: Maren Morris]
So pull me closer
Why don't you pull me close?
Why don't you come on over?
I can't just let you go
[Chorus: Maren Morris]
Oh baby, why don't you just meet me in the middle?
I'm losing my mind just a little
So why don't you just meet me in the middle?
In the middle
[Bridge: Maren Morris]
Lookin' at you, I can't lie
Just pourin' out admission
Regardless of my objection, oh, oh
And it's not about my pride
I need you on my skin
Just come over, pull me in, just
[Chorus: Maren Morris]
Oh, baby, why don't you just meet me in the middle?
I'm losing my mind just a little
So why don't you just meet me in the middle?
In the middle, no no
Baby, why don't you just meet me in the middle?
Oh yeah, I'm losing my mind just a little
So why don't you just meet me in the middle?
Oh, in the middle
Baby-y-y, why don't you just meet me in the middle, baby?
I'm losing my mind just a little
So why don't you just meet me in the middle, middle?
In the middle, middle
