Lirik Lagu Grey - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

I can't even hide it
I haven't stopped thinking 'bout
Your lips, mm, your lips, yeah
I'm losing my mind
It's been too long, I'm missin'
Your kiss, yeah, your kiss
You
You've been there through it all
You answered all my calls
You
I can't believe I let you go
Tears and slammin' doors
I'm fallin' down on the floor
Beggin', beggin', please
You don't want me no more
I never hurt like this before
I'm beggin', beggin', please
Now every day it rains
And I'm the one to blame
Baby, I walked away
When you came to stay, oh
Now everything's grey
I'm so, so sorry
I know that's not enough but
It's true, yeah, it's true
I can't believe that I
Thought I could ever leave
Without you, yeah, without you
You
You've been there through it all
You answered all my calls
Ooh
I should've never let you go
Tears and slammin' doors
I'm fallin' down on the floor
Beggin', beggin', please
You don't want me no more
I never hurt like this before
I'm beggin', beggin', please
Now every day it rains
And I'm the one to blame
Baby, I walked away
When you came to stay, oh
Now everything's grey
Oh
Ooh
Ooh
Ooh
Tears and slammin' doors
I'm fallin' down on the floor
Beggin', beggin', please
You don't want me no more
I never hurt like this before
I'm beggin', beggin', please
Now every day it rains
And I'm the one to blame
Baby, I walked away
When you came to stay, oh
Now everything's grey
