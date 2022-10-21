Lirik Lagu Grey - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Grey - Why Don't We

I can't even hide it

I haven't stopped thinking 'bout

Your lips, mm, your lips, yeah

I'm losing my mind

It's been too long, I'm missin'

Your kiss, yeah, your kiss

You

You've been there through it all

You answered all my calls

You

I can't believe I let you go

Tears and slammin' doors

I'm fallin' down on the floor

Beggin', beggin', please

You don't want me no more

I never hurt like this before

I'm beggin', beggin', please

Now every day it rains

And I'm the one to blame

Baby, I walked away

When you came to stay, oh

Now everything's grey

I'm so, so sorry

I know that's not enough but

It's true, yeah, it's true

I can't believe that I

Thought I could ever leave

Without you, yeah, without you

You

You've been there through it all

You answered all my calls

Ooh

I should've never let you go

Tears and slammin' doors

I'm fallin' down on the floor

Beggin', beggin', please

You don't want me no more

I never hurt like this before

I'm beggin', beggin', please

Now every day it rains

And I'm the one to blame

Baby, I walked away

When you came to stay, oh

Now everything's grey

Oh

Ooh

Ooh

Ooh

Tears and slammin' doors

I'm fallin' down on the floor

Beggin', beggin', please

You don't want me no more

I never hurt like this before

I'm beggin', beggin', please

Now every day it rains

And I'm the one to blame

Baby, I walked away

When you came to stay, oh

Now everything's grey