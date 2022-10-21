Lirik Lagu Strangers Once Again – Rayhan Noor feat. Agatha Pricilla dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Strangers Once Again – Rayhan Noor feat. Agatha Pricilla

I know you too well

You never do the dishes

You always left the key on the door

I know you too well

I know where you place your glasses

Every time you look for

Ooh-ooh, how am I supposed to feel?

About all the things we did for each other

Ooh-ooh, what am I supposed to do?

When it feels like you're still right beside me

Ooh-ooh, tears won't run to dry

We're strangers once again

We're left to skin and bones

We're strangers once again

Ooh, you know me too well

You used to laugh at all my jokes

All the things that aren't funny at all

Ooh-ooh, how am I supposed to feel?

About all the things we did for each other

Ooh-ooh, what am I supposed to do?

When it feels like you're still right beside me

Ooh-ooh, tears won't run to dry

We're strangers once again

We're left to skin and bones

We're strangers once again

Ooh-ooh, tears won't run to dry

We're strangers once again

We're left to skin and bones

We're strangers once again

Tears won't run to dry

We're strangers once again

We're left to skin and bones