Lirik Lagu Strangers Once Again – Rayhan Noor feat. Agatha Pricilla dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Strangers Once Again – Rayhan Noor feat. Agatha Pricilla
I know you too well
You never do the dishes
You always left the key on the door
I know you too well
I know where you place your glasses
Every time you look for
Ooh-ooh, how am I supposed to feel?
About all the things we did for each other
Ooh-ooh, what am I supposed to do?
When it feels like you're still right beside me
Ooh-ooh, tears won't run to dry
We're strangers once again
We're left to skin and bones
We're strangers once again
Ooh, you know me too well
You used to laugh at all my jokes
All the things that aren't funny at all
Ooh-ooh, how am I supposed to feel?
About all the things we did for each other
Ooh-ooh, what am I supposed to do?
When it feels like you're still right beside me
Ooh-ooh, tears won't run to dry
We're strangers once again
We're left to skin and bones
We're strangers once again
Ooh-ooh, tears won't run to dry
We're strangers once again
We're left to skin and bones
We're strangers once again
Tears won't run to dry
We're strangers once again
We're left to skin and bones
