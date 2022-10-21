Lirik Lagu Make You Say - Zedd feat Maren Morris & BEAUZ dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Make You Say
[Verse 1]
You'll miss the weeks, the days, the hours
When all the loneliness kicks in
You'll buy 'em drinks and send them flowers
But they won't love you like I did
[Pre-Chorus]
You'll learn one day
I'm one in a million
Maybe in a billion
And when it's too late
Oh, I got a feelin'
You'll be in your feelings
[Chorus]
Go ahead, walk away
You're gonna miss the way I used to make you say
Oh my god, night and day
You're gonna miss the way I used to make you say
[Verse 2]
We've had some highs and lows and in-betweens
We coulda stayed and worked it out
You got your arms around her when you sleep
But I'm the one you dream about
[Pre-Chorus]
You'll lеarn one day
I'm one in a million (I'm one in a million)
Maybе in a billion (Maybe in a billion)
And when it's too late (Too late)
Oh, I got a feelin' (Oh, I got a feelin')
You'll be in your feelings (You'll be in your feelings, babe)
[Chorus]
Go ahead, walk away
You're gonna miss the way I used to make you say
Oh my god (Oh my god), night and day (Night and day)
You're gonna miss the way I used to make you say
[Post-Chorus]
(You're gonna miss the way I used to make you say)
(You're gonna miss the way I used to make you say)
Oh
Oh
[Bridge]
Go ahead, walk away (Oh, yeah)
Oh my god, night and day
