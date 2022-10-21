Lirik Lagu Make You Say - Zedd feat Maren Morris & BEAUZ dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Make You Say

[Verse 1]

You'll miss the weeks, the days, the hours

When all the loneliness kicks in

You'll buy 'em drinks and send them flowers

But they won't love you like I did

[Pre-Chorus]

You'll learn one day

I'm one in a million

Maybe in a billion

And when it's too late

Oh, I got a feelin'

You'll be in your feelings

[Chorus]

Go ahead, walk away

You're gonna miss the way I used to make you say

Oh my god, night and day

You're gonna miss the way I used to make you say

[Verse 2]

We've had some highs and lows and in-betweens

We coulda stayed and worked it out

You got your arms around her when you sleep

But I'm the one you dream about

[Pre-Chorus]

You'll lеarn one day

I'm one in a million (I'm one in a million)

Maybе in a billion (Maybe in a billion)

And when it's too late (Too late)

Oh, I got a feelin' (Oh, I got a feelin')

You'll be in your feelings (You'll be in your feelings, babe)

[Chorus]

Go ahead, walk away

You're gonna miss the way I used to make you say

Oh my god (Oh my god), night and day (Night and day)

You're gonna miss the way I used to make you say

[Post-Chorus]

(You're gonna miss the way I used to make you say)

(You're gonna miss the way I used to make you say)

Oh

Oh

[Bridge]

Go ahead, walk away (Oh, yeah)

Oh my god, night and day