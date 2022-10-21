Lirik Lagu Beautiful Now - Zedd feat Jon Bellion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beautiful Now
[Verse 1: Jon Bellion]
I see what you're wearing, there's nothing beneath it
Forgive me for staring, forgive me for breathing
We might not know why, we might not know how
But baby, tonight, we're beautiful now
[Pre-Chorus: Jon Bellion]
We're beautiful now
We're beautiful now
[Chorus: Jon Bellion]
We might not know why, we might not know how
But baby, tonight, we're beautiful now
We'll light up the sky, we'll open the clouds
'Cause baby, tonight, we're beautiful now
We're beautiful
We're beautiful
We're beautiful
[Verse 2: Jon Bellion]
Wherever it's going, I'm gonna chase it
What's left of this moment, I'm not gonna waste it
Stranded together, our worlds have collided
This won't be forever, so why try to fight it?
[Pre-Chorus: Jon Bellion]
We're beautiful now
We're beautiful now
[Chorus: Jon Bellion]
We might not know why, we might not know how
But baby, tonight, we're beautiful now
We'll light up the sky, we'll open the clouds
'Cause baby, tonight, we're beautiful now
We're beautiful
(We're beautiful)
We're beautiful
[Bridge: Jon Bellion]
Let's live tonight like fireflies
And one by one light up the sky
We disappear and pass the crown
You're beautiful, you're beautiful
[Chorus: Jon Bellion]
We're beautiful now
We're beautiful now (beautiful)
We're beautiful now
We're beautiful now
We're beautiful
We're beautiful, we're beautiful now
We're beautiful now, we're beautiful now
We're beautiful now, we're beautiful now
We're beautiful
