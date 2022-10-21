Lirik Lagu Beautiful Now - Zedd feat Jon Bellion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beautiful Now

[Verse 1: Jon Bellion]

I see what you're wearing, there's nothing beneath it

Forgive me for staring, forgive me for breathing

We might not know why, we might not know how

But baby, tonight, we're beautiful now

[Pre-Chorus: Jon Bellion]

We're beautiful now

We're beautiful now

[Chorus: Jon Bellion]

We might not know why, we might not know how

But baby, tonight, we're beautiful now

We'll light up the sky, we'll open the clouds

'Cause baby, tonight, we're beautiful now

We're beautiful

We're beautiful

We're beautiful

[Verse 2: Jon Bellion]

Wherever it's going, I'm gonna chase it

What's left of this moment, I'm not gonna waste it

Stranded together, our worlds have collided

This won't be forever, so why try to fight it?

[Pre-Chorus: Jon Bellion]

We're beautiful now

We're beautiful now

[Chorus: Jon Bellion]

We might not know why, we might not know how

But baby, tonight, we're beautiful now

We'll light up the sky, we'll open the clouds

'Cause baby, tonight, we're beautiful now

We're beautiful

(We're beautiful)

We're beautiful

[Bridge: Jon Bellion]

Let's live tonight like fireflies

And one by one light up the sky

We disappear and pass the crown

You're beautiful, you're beautiful

[Chorus: Jon Bellion]

We're beautiful now

We're beautiful now (beautiful)

We're beautiful now

We're beautiful now

We're beautiful

We're beautiful, we're beautiful now

We're beautiful now, we're beautiful now

We're beautiful now, we're beautiful now

We're beautiful