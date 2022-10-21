Lirik Lagu Colors – Rayhan Noor feat. Agatha Pricilla dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Colors – Rayhan Noor feat. Agatha Pricilla
We're in a little kind of situation
Are we heading to one destination?
Do we need another explanation?
Can't seem to understand
Oh, why do I think about it every time?
And I
Will figure it out
Somehow
Tryna keep our colors related
We're just too complicated
When things got a little bit harder
Already know it must be over
Why do I think about it every time?
And I
Will figure it out
Somehow
Tryna keep our colors related
We're just too complicated
When things got a little bit harder
Already know it must be over
Feelings fade, we have no chances
Lots of changes, we must forgive this
When things got a little bit better
We still know it's gotta be over
We let our hopes flew high
In times, we got it covered
In the end, we're gonna be
Just fine
Tryna keep our colors related
We're just too complicated
When things got a little bit harder
Already know it must be over
