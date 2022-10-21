Lirik Lagu Colors – Rayhan Noor feat. Agatha Pricilla dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Colors – Rayhan Noor feat. Agatha Pricilla

We're in a little kind of situation

Are we heading to one destination?

Do we need another explanation?

Can't seem to understand

Oh, why do I think about it every time?

And I

Will figure it out

Somehow

Tryna keep our colors related

We're just too complicated

When things got a little bit harder

Already know it must be over

Why do I think about it every time?

And I

Will figure it out

Somehow

Tryna keep our colors related

We're just too complicated

When things got a little bit harder

Already know it must be over

Feelings fade, we have no chances

Lots of changes, we must forgive this

When things got a little bit better

We still know it's gotta be over

We let our hopes flew high

In times, we got it covered

In the end, we're gonna be

Just fine

Tryna keep our colors related

We're just too complicated

When things got a little bit harder

Already know it must be over