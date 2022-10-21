Lirik Lagu Good Thing - Zedd & Kehlani dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good Thing
I book myself tables
At all the best restaurants, then eat alone
I buy myself fast cars
Just so I can drive them real fuckin' slow
I like my own company
Company, I don't need it
I'm not always cold
I'm just good on my own, so good on my own
[Pre-Chorus]
I've always been told, one day, I'll find
Somebody who changes my mind
If they come along, I won't think twice
[Chorus]
'Cause I already got a good thing with me
Yeah, I already got everything I need
The best things in life are already mine
Don't tell me that you got a good thing for me
'Cause I already got a good thing with me
Yeah, I already done everything I dream
I'm good by myself, don't need no one else
Don't tell me that you got a good thing for me
'Cause I already got a good thing
[Verse 2]
I make myself up
Just to dance in the mirror when I'm at home
I pose and take pictures
Then send them to people that I don't know
I like getting compliments
Complements how I'm feeling, oh
I'm not always selfish
Just bad at romance, it's not in my bones
[Pre-Chorus]
I've always been told, one day, I'll find
Somebody who changes my mind
If they come along, I won't think twice
[Chorus]
'Cause I already got a good thing with me (Good thing with me)
Yeah, I already got everything I need (Everything I need)
The best things in life are already mine
Don't tell me that you got a good thing for me
'Cause I already got a good thing with me (Good thing with me)
Yeah, I already done everything I dream (Everything I dream)
I'm good by myself, don't need no one else
Don't tell me that you got a good thing for me
'Cause I already got a good thing
[Pre-Chorus]
I've always been told, one day, I'll find
Somebody who changes my mind
If they come along, I won't think twice
[Chorus]
'Cause I already got a good thing with me (Oh, good thing with me)
Yeah, I already got everything I need (Everything I need, yeah)
The best things in life are already mine
Don't tell me that you got a good thing for me (No, no)
'Cause I already got a good thing with me (Good thing with me)
Yeah, I already done everything I dream (Everything, yeah)
I'm good by myself, don't need no one else
Don't tell me that you got a good thing for me
'Cause I already got a good thing
