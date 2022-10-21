Lirik Lagu Good Thing - Zedd & Kehlani dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good Thing

I book myself tables

At all the best restaurants, then eat alone

I buy myself fast cars

Just so I can drive them real fuckin' slow

I like my own company

Company, I don't need it

I'm not always cold

I'm just good on my own, so good on my own

[Pre-Chorus]

I've always been told, one day, I'll find

Somebody who changes my mind

If they come along, I won't think twice

[Chorus]

'Cause I already got a good thing with me

Yeah, I already got everything I need

The best things in life are already mine

Don't tell me that you got a good thing for me

'Cause I already got a good thing with me

Yeah, I already done everything I dream

I'm good by myself, don't need no one else

Don't tell me that you got a good thing for me

'Cause I already got a good thing

[Verse 2]

I make myself up

Just to dance in the mirror when I'm at home

I pose and take pictures

Then send them to people that I don't know

I like getting compliments

Complements how I'm feeling, oh

I'm not always selfish

Just bad at romance, it's not in my bones

[Pre-Chorus]

I've always been told, one day, I'll find

Somebody who changes my mind

If they come along, I won't think twice

[Chorus]

'Cause I already got a good thing with me (Good thing with me)

Yeah, I already got everything I need (Everything I need)

The best things in life are already mine

Don't tell me that you got a good thing for me

'Cause I already got a good thing with me (Good thing with me)

Yeah, I already done everything I dream (Everything I dream)

I'm good by myself, don't need no one else

Don't tell me that you got a good thing for me

'Cause I already got a good thing

[Pre-Chorus]

I've always been told, one day, I'll find

Somebody who changes my mind

If they come along, I won't think twice

[Chorus]

'Cause I already got a good thing with me (Oh, good thing with me)

Yeah, I already got everything I need (Everything I need, yeah)

The best things in life are already mine

Don't tell me that you got a good thing for me (No, no)

'Cause I already got a good thing with me (Good thing with me)

Yeah, I already done everything I dream (Everything, yeah)

I'm good by myself, don't need no one else

Don't tell me that you got a good thing for me

'Cause I already got a good thing