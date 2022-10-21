Lirik Lagu Recognize – PARTYNEXTDOOR feat. Drake dan Fakta di Baliknya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 21 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB
Cuplikan musik video lagu Recognize – PARTYNEXTDOOR feat. Drake
Cuplikan musik video lagu Recognize – PARTYNEXTDOOR feat. Drake /YouTube/PARTYNEXTDOOR

Lirik Lagu Recognize – PARTYNEXTDOOR feat. Drake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Gotta get real again, gotta get real again, oh

You got nigg*s and I got b*tches
You got nigg*s and I got b*tches
You got nigg*s and I got b*tches
You got nigg*s

I want you, I want you
To turn up on me every night when I see you
Better recognize when I see you
I really want you, you, you
Hit the club for you, you, you
Lightskin got your new, new, do
Even look like Lauren London too
I be trippin', but this money ain't
Hit the strip, check my money length
Sorry if my whip covered in dank
'Cause I be rollin' with this skunk all day
All these b*tches know that you're my nigg*
I ain't trippin' off of any of your nigg*s
'Cause I don't care about your nigg*, four nigg*
Five nigg*, six nigg*, I ain't give a sh*t about sh*t, nigg*
(Girl, I see you)

You got nigg*s and I got b*tches
You got nigg*s and I got b*tches
You got nigg*s and I got b*tches
You got nigg*s

I want you, I want you
To turn up on me every night when I see you
Better recognize when I see you
I really want you, you, you
Hit the club for you, you, you
Lightskin got your new, new, do
Even look like Lauren London too
I be trippin', but this money ain't
Hit the strip, check my money length
Sorry if my whip covered in dank
'Cause I be rollin' with this skunk all day
All these b*tches know that you're my nigg*
I ain't trippin' off of any of your nigg*s
'Cause I don't care about your nigg*, four nigg*
Five nigg*, six nigg*, I ain't give a sh*t about sh*t, nigg*
(Girl, I see you)

Only special request to all di gyal dem
From north, south, east and west
From the the body look good and you know it
God bless, bruk wild, bruk a man spine
God bless, bruk wild, bruk a man spine

Girl, you must be doin' magic
Girl, you must be doin' magic
Turn f*ckin' you to a habit
I could name a lot of things any other man
Won't do for you, I do for you
When I hit you at your condo real late
Check the scene to see if you straight
Then cut like kids cake
I got that feelin' for you, that feelin' that you crave
Each time I do it for you, I make that bad p*ssy behave
Now pop it, bottles, the top is so open
The budget, I'm Party so f*ck it
The concierge told me my new baby lookin' like LeToya Luckett
Let my money get older and older and older and older like Regis
And she will not f*ck with no broke nigg*s, no, nigg*, only the realest

You got nigg*s and I got b*tches
You got nigg*s and I got b*tches
You got nigg*s and I got b*tches
You got nigg*s

I want you, I want you
To turn up on me every night when I see you
Better recognize when I see you
I really want you, you, you
Hit the club for you, you, you
Lightskin got your new, new, do
Even look like Lauren London too
I be trippin', but this money ain't
Hit the strip, check my money length
Sorry if my whip covered in dank
'Cause I be rollin' with this skunk all day
All these b*tches know that you're my nigg*
I ain't trippin' off of any of your nigg*s
'Cause I don't care about your nigg*, four nigga
Five nigg*s, six nigg*s, I ain't give a sh*t about sh*t, nigg*
(Girl, I see you)

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sweet Night – V BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sweet Night – V BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:48 WIB
Lirik Lagu Izinkan Aku – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Izinkan Aku – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:24 WIB
Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem

Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem

20 Oktober 2022, 18:26 WIB
63.000 Tiket Konser Dewa 19 Ludes dalam 15 Menit, Ahmad Dhani Siapkan Tiket Live Streaming, Simak Harganya

63.000 Tiket Konser Dewa 19 Ludes dalam 15 Menit, Ahmad Dhani Siapkan Tiket Live Streaming, Simak Harganya

20 Oktober 2022, 16:51 WIB
Jaksa Minta Hakim Tolak Eksepsi Putri Candrawathi

Jaksa Minta Hakim Tolak Eksepsi Putri Candrawathi

20 Oktober 2022, 13:57 WIB

Terpopuler

1

IDAI Imbau Orang Tua Waspada jika Balita Tidak Buang Air Kecil secara Mendadak
2

Peneliti Beberkan Efek Terapi Bicara pada Penderita Demensia dan Depresi
3

Vino G Bastian Komentari Agenda Presiden FIFA di Indonesia: Lebih Baik Main ke Rumah Korban
4

Pria Berseragam Dinas Ketahuan Curi Cokelat di Minimarket, Warganet: Pantas Masih Banyak yang Korupsi
5

5 Tempat Wisata di Bandung Cocok Jadi Latar Foto Prewedding, Lengkap dengan Harga Tiket
6

Surati Alca, Bintang Emon Beberkan Lima Permintaan untuk Dibawa ke Tempat Paling Romantis
7

The Astronaut, Hadiah dari Coldplay untuk Jin BTS
8

Catat! Berikut 7 Ruas Jalan di Kota Bandung yang Bakal Ditutup pada 24-26 Oktober 2022
9

Deretan Petuah Abu Nawas Tentang Kehidupan, Penuh dengan Motivasi dan Membuka Pandangan
10

Beredar Daftar Obat dengan Kandungan Senyawa Berbahaya, Kemenkes: Tidak Benar

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Ada Film Astra dan The Space Between Us

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Ada Film Astra dan The Space Between Us

21 Oktober 2022, 04:52 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Scorpio: Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Scorpio: Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 04:51 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Hari Ini Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022 Ada di Lima Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Hari Ini Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022 Ada di Lima Lokasi

21 Oktober 2022, 04:51 WIB

Utara Times

Weton Jodoh Ketemu 26 Boleh Menikah? Ini Arti, Kekurangan, dan Kelebihan Menurut Primbon Jawa

Weton Jodoh Ketemu 26 Boleh Menikah? Ini Arti, Kekurangan, dan Kelebihan Menurut Primbon Jawa

21 Oktober 2022, 04:50 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Tanjung Priok ke Jakarta Kota Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Tanjung Priok ke Jakarta Kota Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 04:50 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Tangerang ke Duri Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Tangerang ke Duri Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 04:50 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Bandung Hari Ini Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022 Ada di Dua Lokasi

Jadwal SIM Keliling Bandung Hari Ini Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022 Ada di Dua Lokasi

21 Oktober 2022, 04:50 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Libra: Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Libra: Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 04:47 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Ramalan Zodiak Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Aquarius Terima Peluang Besar, Pisces Dapat Promosi Jabatan, Capricorn?

Ramalan Zodiak Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Aquarius Terima Peluang Besar, Pisces Dapat Promosi Jabatan, Capricorn?

21 Oktober 2022, 04:45 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Sumedang Hari Ini Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022 Ada Di Satu Lokasi

Jadwal SIM Keliling Sumedang Hari Ini Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022 Ada Di Satu Lokasi

21 Oktober 2022, 04:45 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Cikarang ke Jakarta Kota Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Cikarang ke Jakarta Kota Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 04:45 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Virgo: Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Virgo: Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Subang Hari Ini Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022 Ada di Empat Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Subang Hari Ini Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022 Ada di Empat Lokasi

21 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB

Portal Sulut

Amalan Luar Biasa dari Habib Ali bin Husein Assegaf Agar Cita-cita dan Impian Dikabulkan

Amalan Luar Biasa dari Habib Ali bin Husein Assegaf Agar Cita-cita dan Impian Dikabulkan

21 Oktober 2022, 04:41 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Leo: Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Leo: Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 04:41 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Cirebon Hari Ini Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022 Ada di Empat Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Cirebon Hari Ini Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022 Ada di Empat Lokasi

21 Oktober 2022, 04:40 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022: Anda Banyak Kehangatan dari Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022: Anda Banyak Kehangatan dari Pasangan

21 Oktober 2022, 04:40 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Solo Jogja Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Solo Jogja Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 04:40 WIB

Buleleng Post

Sebelum Kadaluarsa, Segera Tukarkan dengan Beragam Hadiah Kode Redeem Call of Duty Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022

Sebelum Kadaluarsa, Segera Tukarkan dengan Beragam Hadiah Kode Redeem Call of Duty Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 04:40 WIB

Buleleng Post

Update! Ini Kode Redeem Volleyball Story Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022 Segera Klaim

Update! Ini Kode Redeem Volleyball Story Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022 Segera Klaim

21 Oktober 2022, 04:40 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Cancer: Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Cancer: Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 04:38 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022 di Tiga Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022 di Tiga Lokasi

21 Oktober 2022, 04:36 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Gemini: Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Gemini: Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 04:35 WIB

Portal Sulut

Jangan Lewatkan Berdoa di Jam Ini, Jumat Hari Ini, Syekh Ali Jaber: Waktu Dimana Doa Akan Dikabulkan

Jangan Lewatkan Berdoa di Jam Ini, Jumat Hari Ini, Syekh Ali Jaber: Waktu Dimana Doa Akan Dikabulkan

21 Oktober 2022, 04:35 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Taurus: Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Taurus: Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 04:31 WIB