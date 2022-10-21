Lirik Lagu Recognize – PARTYNEXTDOOR feat. Drake dan Fakta di Baliknya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Recognize – PARTYNEXTDOOR feat. Drake dan Fakta di Baliknya
Gotta get real again, gotta get real again, oh
You got nigg*s and I got b*tches
You got nigg*s and I got b*tches
You got nigg*s and I got b*tches
You got nigg*s
I want you, I want you
To turn up on me every night when I see you
Better recognize when I see you
I really want you, you, you
Hit the club for you, you, you
(Girl, I see you)
Only special request to all di gyal dem
From north, south, east and west
From the the body look good and you know it
God bless, bruk wild, bruk a man spine
God bless, bruk wild, bruk a man spine
Girl, you must be doin' magic
Girl, you must be doin' magic
Turn f*ckin' you to a habit
I could name a lot of things any other man
Won't do for you, I do for you
When I hit you at your condo real late
Check the scene to see if you straight
Then cut like kids cake
I got that feelin' for you, that feelin' that you crave
Each time I do it for you, I make that bad p*ssy behave
Now pop it, bottles, the top is so open
The budget, I'm Party so f*ck it
The concierge told me my new baby lookin' like LeToya Luckett
Let my money get older and older and older and older like Regis
And she will not f*ck with no broke nigg*s, no, nigg*, only the realest
