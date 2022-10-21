Lirik Bad Things - Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bad Things-Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly
[Camila Cabello (Machine Gun Kelly):]
Am I out of my head?
Am I out of my mind?
If you only knew the bad things I like
Don't think that I can explain it
What can I say, it's complicated
Don't matter what you say
Don't matter what you do
I only wanna do bad things to you
So good (so good), that you can't explain it
What can I say, it's complicated
[Machine Gun Kelly (Camila Cabello):]
Aye
Nothing's that bad
If it feels good
So you come back
Like I knew you would
And we're both wild
And the night's young
And you're my drug
Breathe you in 'til my face numb
Drop it down to that bass drum
I got what you dream about
Nails scratchin' my back tatt
Eyes closed while you scream out
And you keep me in with those hips
While my teeth sink in those lips (yeah)
While your body's giving me life
And you suffocate in my kiss
Then you said
I want you forever
Even when we're not together
Scars on my body so I can take you wherever
Like I want you forever
Even when we're not together
Scars on my body I can look at you whenever
[Camila Cabello (Machine Gun Kelly):]
Am I out of my head?
Am I out of my mind?
If you only knew the bad things I like
Don't think that I can explain it
What can I say, it's complicated
Don't matter what you say
Don't matter what you do
I only wanna do bad things to you
So good, that you can't explain it
What can I say, it's complicated
(Damn)
[Machine Gun Kelly (Camila Cabello):]
Aye, I can't explain it
I love the pain
And I love the way that your breath
Numbs me like Novocaine
And we are
(Oh)
Always high
Keep it strange
[Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly:]
OK, yeah, I'm insane
But you the same
[Machine Gun Kelly (Camila Cabello):]
Let me paint the picture
(Yeah)
Couch by the kitchen
(Yeah)
Nothin' but your heels on
Losing our religion
(Mmm)
You're my pretty little vixen
And I'm that voice inside your head
That keeps telling you to listen to all the bad things I say
And you said
I want you forever
Even when we're not together
(I want you wherever)
Scars on my body so I can take you wherever
Like I want you forever
Even when we're not together
(Oh, whoa)
Scars on my body I can look at you whenever
