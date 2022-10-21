Lirik Bad Things - Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bad Things-Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly

[Camila Cabello (Machine Gun Kelly):]

Am I out of my head?

Am I out of my mind?

If you only knew the bad things I like

Don't think that I can explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

Don't matter what you say

Don't matter what you do

I only wanna do bad things to you

So good (so good), that you can't explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

[Machine Gun Kelly (Camila Cabello):]

Aye

Nothing's that bad

If it feels good

So you come back

Like I knew you would

And we're both wild

And the night's young

And you're my drug

Breathe you in 'til my face numb

Drop it down to that bass drum

I got what you dream about

Nails scratchin' my back tatt

Eyes closed while you scream out

And you keep me in with those hips

While my teeth sink in those lips (yeah)

While your body's giving me life

And you suffocate in my kiss

Then you said

I want you forever

Even when we're not together

Scars on my body so I can take you wherever

Like I want you forever

Even when we're not together

Scars on my body I can look at you whenever

[Camila Cabello (Machine Gun Kelly):]

Am I out of my head?

Am I out of my mind?

If you only knew the bad things I like

Don't think that I can explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

Don't matter what you say

Don't matter what you do

I only wanna do bad things to you

So good, that you can't explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

(Damn)

[Machine Gun Kelly (Camila Cabello):]

Aye, I can't explain it

I love the pain

And I love the way that your breath

Numbs me like Novocaine

And we are

(Oh)

Always high

Keep it strange

[Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly:]

OK, yeah, I'm insane

But you the same

[Machine Gun Kelly (Camila Cabello):]

Let me paint the picture

(Yeah)

Couch by the kitchen

(Yeah)

Nothin' but your heels on

Losing our religion

(Mmm)

You're my pretty little vixen

And I'm that voice inside your head

That keeps telling you to listen to all the bad things I say

And you said

I want you forever

Even when we're not together

(I want you wherever)

Scars on my body so I can take you wherever

Like I want you forever

Even when we're not together

(Oh, whoa)

Scars on my body I can look at you whenever