Lirik Lagu Together We Are One - Delta Goodrem dan Fakta di Baliknya

Together We Are One - Delta Goodrem

Here we are

Sharing our lives

We made it through

The good and bad times

And still we stand

With hope in our hearts

No matter what

We will play our part

And now we've come so far

One chance to touch a star

Go higher and higher

Find your guiding inspiration

In a place where dreams are made

With a lifetime's preparation

It's no time to be afraid

Put our difference behind us

While we shine like the sun

See what we've all become

Together we are one

Deep inside your heart and soul

You've worked so hard

To reach your goal

With every step

With every breath

You gave it all

Till there was nothing left

Seek out the strength to win

No thoughts of giving in

Go higher and higher

Find your guiding inspiration

In a place where dreams are made

With a lifetime's preparation

It's no time to be afraid

Put our difference behind us

While we shine like the sun

See what we've all become

Together we are one

Find your guiding inspiration

In a place where dreams are made

With a lifetime's preparation

It's no time to be afraid

Put our difference behind us

While we shine like the sun

See what we've all become

Together we are one

Tahun rilis: 2007

Album: Delta