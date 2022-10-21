Lirik Lagu Together We Are One - Delta Goodrem dan Fakta di Baliknya

Together We Are One - Delta Goodrem
Here we are
Sharing our lives
We made it through
The good and bad times
And still we stand
With hope in our hearts
No matter what
We will play our part
And now we've come so far
One chance to touch a star
Go higher and higher
Find your guiding inspiration
In a place where dreams are made
With a lifetime's preparation
It's no time to be afraid
Put our difference behind us
While we shine like the sun
See what we've all become
Together we are one
Deep inside your heart and soul
You've worked so hard
To reach your goal
With every step
With every breath
You gave it all
Till there was nothing left
Seek out the strength to win
No thoughts of giving in
Go higher and higher
Find your guiding inspiration
In a place where dreams are made
With a lifetime's preparation
It's no time to be afraid
Put our difference behind us
While we shine like the sun
See what we've all become
Together we are one
Find your guiding inspiration
In a place where dreams are made
With a lifetime's preparation
It's no time to be afraid
Put our difference behind us
While we shine like the sun
See what we've all become
Together we are one
Tahun rilis: 2007
Album: Delta
