Lirik Lagu Watershed - Indigo Girls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Watershed - Indigo Girls

Thought I knew my mind

Like the back of my hand

The gold and the rainbow

But nothing panned out as I planned

And they say only milk and honey's

Gonna make your soul satisfied

Well I better learn how to swim

'Cause the crossing is chilly and wide

Twisted guardrails on the highway

Broken glass on the cement

A ghost of someone's tragedy

How recklessly my time has been spent

They say that it's never too late

But you don't, you don't get any younger

Well I better learn how to starve the emptiness

And feed the hunger

Up on the watershed

Standing at the fork in the road

You can stand there and agonize

'Til your agony's your heaviest load

You'll never fly as the crow flies

Get used to a country mile

When you're learning to face

The path at your pace

Every choice is worth your while

And there's always retrospect (when you're looking back)

To light a clearer path

Every five years or so I look back on my life

And I have a good laugh

You start at the top (start at the top)

Go full circle round

Catch a breeze

Take a spill

But ending up where I started again

Makes me want to stand still

Up on the watershed

Standing at the fork in the road

You can stand there and agonize

'Til your agony's your heaviest load

You'll never fly as the crow flies

Get used to a country mile

When you're learning to face

The path at your pace

Every choice is worth your while

Stepping on a crack (stepping on a crack)

Breaking up and looking back

'Til every tree limb overhead just seems to sit and wait

'Til every step you take becomes a twist of fate (twist of fate)

Up on the watershed

Standing at the fork in the road

You can stand there and agonize

'Til your agony's your heaviest load

You'll never fly as the crow flies

Get used to a country mile

When you're learning to face

The path at your pace

Every choice is worth your while

Up on the watershed

Standing at the fork in the road

You can stand there and agonize

'Til your agony's your heaviest load

You'll never fly as the crow flies

Get used to a country mile

When you're learning to face

The path at your pace

Every choice is worth your while