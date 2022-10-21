Lirik Lagu Say I’m Sorry – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Say I’m Sorry – Afgan
Tell me what you do when you're not thinking 'bout me
Where you even going? Are you out? Are you happy?
Tell me, how's your mom? Does she still ask about me?
Ask about me, yeah, I know she liked me
Never paid attention to you, can't believe I wasn't
Taking you to places that we love to go together
Now I really get it, these things never last forever
Should have took time to love you
Now I do all the right things with all the wrong people
All I ever wanted was you
If everything's changed, why do I feel the same?
I'm still falling for you
Yeah, you got me where you want me, yeah
Sleeping through the morning 'cause I stayed up
Feeling like a bad dream that I can't wake up from
Yeah, you got me, yeah, you got me where you want me
All I had to, all I had to say was sorry, yeah
I've been on edge and I can't calm down
Sitting on this bed then we both made ours
Yeah, you got me, yeah, you got me where you want me
All I had to do was say, "I'm sorry"
Walking up the stairs, I got pictures all around me
Bringing up the pain that I tried to bury so deep
When I see your face, I remember it's because of me
It's because of me, yeah
Now I do all the right things with all the wrong people
All I ever wanted was you
If everything's changed, why do I feel the same?
I'm still falling for you
Yeah, you got me where you want me, yeah
Sleeping through the morning 'cause I stayed up
Feeling like a bad dream that I can't wake up from
Yeah, you got me, yeah, you got me where you want me
All I had to, all I had to say was sorry, yeah
I've been on edge and I can't calm down
Sitting on this bed that we both made ours
Yeah, you got me, yeah, you got me where you want me (where you want me)
All I had to do was say, "I'm sorry"
I wish I could tell you that I miss you right now
I just wanna, I just wanna fix it right now
Yeah, you got me, yeah, you got me where you want me
All I had to do was say, "I'm sorry"
Credit
Artis: Afgansyah Reza
Album: Wallflower
Dirilis: 2021
Pencipta lagu: Benny Mayne, Chaz Jackson, Dashawn White, Emily Vaughn, Yusuke Sato
Genre: R&B/Soul
