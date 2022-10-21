Lirik Lagu Say I’m Sorry – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Say I’m Sorry – Afgan

Tell me what you do when you're not thinking 'bout me

Where you even going? Are you out? Are you happy?

Tell me, how's your mom? Does she still ask about me?

Ask about me, yeah, I know she liked me

Never paid attention to you, can't believe I wasn't

Taking you to places that we love to go together

Now I really get it, these things never last forever

Should have took time to love you

Now I do all the right things with all the wrong people

All I ever wanted was you

If everything's changed, why do I feel the same?

I'm still falling for you

Yeah, you got me where you want me, yeah

Sleeping through the morning 'cause I stayed up

Feeling like a bad dream that I can't wake up from

Yeah, you got me, yeah, you got me where you want me

All I had to, all I had to say was sorry, yeah

I've been on edge and I can't calm down

Sitting on this bed then we both made ours

Yeah, you got me, yeah, you got me where you want me

All I had to do was say, "I'm sorry"

Walking up the stairs, I got pictures all around me

Bringing up the pain that I tried to bury so deep

When I see your face, I remember it's because of me

It's because of me, yeah

Now I do all the right things with all the wrong people

All I ever wanted was you

If everything's changed, why do I feel the same?

I'm still falling for you

Yeah, you got me where you want me, yeah

Sleeping through the morning 'cause I stayed up

Feeling like a bad dream that I can't wake up from

Yeah, you got me, yeah, you got me where you want me

All I had to, all I had to say was sorry, yeah

I've been on edge and I can't calm down

Sitting on this bed that we both made ours

Yeah, you got me, yeah, you got me where you want me (where you want me)

All I had to do was say, "I'm sorry"

I wish I could tell you that I miss you right now

I just wanna, I just wanna fix it right now

Yeah, you got me, yeah, you got me where you want me

All I had to do was say, "I'm sorry"

Credit

Artis: Afgansyah Reza

Album: Wallflower

Dirilis: 2021

Pencipta lagu: Benny Mayne, Chaz Jackson, Dashawn White, Emily Vaughn, Yusuke Sato

Genre: R&B/Soul