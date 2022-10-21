Lirik Lagu Cherry – AB6IX dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cherry – AB6IX
Hey you repeat after me say
(Yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah)
Hey there repeat after me say oh
(Yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah)
You are bittersweet cherry
Naega neoreul mani joahae very
Hanib beeo mureo squirt nan muldeulji
Cherry burgundy that's what I mean
Your eyes so deep like atlantic
Neolbeun bada wi hanghaehadeushi
And I will swim in ocean blue
With a cherry on top of cocktail blue
Oh you make me fall in love
Sarangiran gamjeong what is love
Gwaenseure eolguri bulgeojineun geol
Girl let's be chill let's be chill
Neomu gipi saenggakjineun ma
And just for this just for this time
Imma bite you off your lips (muah)
1, 2 step neoegero
Hana dul setkkaji sego
Oh this love is like a baby blue
You're my cherry on top
Final round got nothing to lose now
Imma give it a shot
Whether or not just go
You are my cherry (yum)
Namajeodo bulkge muldeureoganda
You're my cherry on top You're my cherry on
You're my cherry on top You're my cherry on
Just like a cherry (yum)
Dalkomhan hyanggiro nareul joyeowa
You're my cherry on top you're my cherry on
You're my cherry on top you're my cherry on
Cherish you so sweet oh sweet girl (huh umm)
Treasure you my one and only (woo yeah yeah)
With a bite of a cherry
I can't get enough of you
Yeah I'm falling in love with you
Sober but eoneusae ne yeope
Wainne momeul kkeureodanggyeo magnet
Haru jongil yeope ttak buteoisseo
Ngwa Sgeukcheoreom uri dul
Yeah jayeonseure barameul tago heureuneun
Uri gachi deultteoinneun areumdaun melody
Nunbicheul jugobadeun dwi malhaji anado arabeorin
Seoroye maeumeul take it
1, 2 step neoegero
Hana dul setkkaji sego
Oh this love is like a baby blue
You're my cherry on top
Final round got nothing to lose now
Imma give it a shot
Whether or not just go
