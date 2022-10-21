Lirik Lagu Cherry – AB6IX dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cherry – AB6IX

Hey you repeat after me say

(Yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah)

Hey there repeat after me say oh

(Yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah)

You are bittersweet cherry

Naega neoreul mani joahae very

Hanib beeo mureo squirt nan muldeulji

Cherry burgundy that's what I mean

Your eyes so deep like atlantic

Neolbeun bada wi hanghaehadeushi

And I will swim in ocean blue

With a cherry on top of cocktail blue

Oh you make me fall in love

Sarangiran gamjeong what is love

Gwaenseure eolguri bulgeojineun geol

Girl let's be chill let's be chill

Neomu gipi saenggakjineun ma

And just for this just for this time

Imma bite you off your lips (muah)

1, 2 step neoegero

Hana dul setkkaji sego

Oh this love is like a baby blue

You're my cherry on top

Final round got nothing to lose now

Imma give it a shot

Whether or not just go

You are my cherry (yum)

Namajeodo bulkge muldeureoganda

You're my cherry on top You're my cherry on

You're my cherry on top You're my cherry on

Just like a cherry (yum)

Dalkomhan hyanggiro nareul joyeowa

You're my cherry on top you're my cherry on

You're my cherry on top you're my cherry on

Cherish you so sweet oh sweet girl (huh umm)

Treasure you my one and only (woo yeah yeah)

With a bite of a cherry

I can't get enough of you

Yeah I'm falling in love with you

Sober but eoneusae ne yeope

Wainne momeul kkeureodanggyeo magnet

Haru jongil yeope ttak buteoisseo

Ngwa Sgeukcheoreom uri dul

Yeah jayeonseure barameul tago heureuneun

Uri gachi deultteoinneun areumdaun melody

Nunbicheul jugobadeun dwi malhaji anado arabeorin

Seoroye maeumeul take it

1, 2 step neoegero

Hana dul setkkaji sego

Oh this love is like a baby blue

You're my cherry on top

Final round got nothing to lose now

Imma give it a shot

Whether or not just go