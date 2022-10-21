Lirik Lagu Salute – AB6IX dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Salute – AB6IX
Jumokae nae sonjit hanae iriro jeoriro move
Saenggakboda neon jom easy game
Myeongsimhae jalmot geondeurimyeon eollerikkolleri neon
Naegeneun geujeo piece of cake
(What you waiting for)
Amuri tteodeulgo chajabwara ogui ti
Urin imi han baereul da tatatatata
Miri malhaetjana urin yeogi modeun geol betting
Han moksoriro oechim whut
Noryeokae noryeokae gyesok working
Deureo sondeureo sondeureo teuropi
No pain no gain jugeuran beop eopji
Neul geuraewatdeut urin dareun gireul chatji
Illyeollo matchwo da junbireul hae
Bulgeunsaek bicheuro muldeullyeo
Nae ane nameun geosi eopdorok ssodanae huhoen eopge
Mokcheongi teojyeora oechyeo my name
Neomeojyeodo dasi ireonane
If you are ready to call on my name
Oreunson deureo
Salute
Only yes allowed in here
Salute
Only yes allowed in here
(AB6IX)
Salute
Come and get me come and get it
Come and get me come and get it
Come and get me come and get it
Only yes allowed in here
Come and get me come and get it
Come and get me come and get it
Come and get me come and get it
Salute
Oreunjjok salute sign uriui connection
Amudo moreuge haneun bimilseureoun action
You and I babe in this brand new avenue
Saeroun gil gaecheok
I'm going my way nan namanui gillo
Neoneun neona hae ganseobeun byeollo
You're trapped in my zone dareun yeneun eopdeusi
Chulguneun eopseo
There ain't no answer speech
Illyeollo matchwo da junbireul hae
Bulgeunsaek bicheuro muldeullyeo
Nae ane nameun geosi eopdorok ssodanae huhoen eopge
Mokcheongi teojyeora oechyeo my name
Neomeojyeodo dasi ireonane
If you are ready to call on my name
Oreunson deureo
Salute
Only yes allowed in here
Salute
Only yes allowed in here
(AB6IX)
Salute
Come and get me come and get it
Come and get me come and get it
Come and get me come and get it
Only yes allowed in here
Come and get me come and get it
Come and get me come and get it
Come and get me come and get it
Salute
Artikel Pilihan