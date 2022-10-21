Lirik Lagu Salute – AB6IX dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Salute – AB6IX

Jumokae nae sonjit hanae iriro jeoriro move

Saenggakboda neon jom easy game

Myeongsimhae jalmot geondeurimyeon eollerikkolleri neon

Naegeneun geujeo piece of cake

(What you waiting for)

Amuri tteodeulgo chajabwara ogui ti

Urin imi han baereul da tatatatata

Miri malhaetjana urin yeogi modeun geol betting

Han moksoriro oechim whut

Noryeokae noryeokae gyesok working

Deureo sondeureo sondeureo teuropi

No pain no gain jugeuran beop eopji

Neul geuraewatdeut urin dareun gireul chatji

Illyeollo matchwo da junbireul hae

Bulgeunsaek bicheuro muldeullyeo

Nae ane nameun geosi eopdorok ssodanae huhoen eopge

Mokcheongi teojyeora oechyeo my name

Neomeojyeodo dasi ireonane

If you are ready to call on my name

Oreunson deureo

Salute

Only yes allowed in here

Salute

Only yes allowed in here

(AB6IX)

Salute

Come and get me come and get it

Come and get me come and get it

Come and get me come and get it

Only yes allowed in here

Come and get me come and get it

Come and get me come and get it

Come and get me come and get it

Salute

Oreunjjok salute sign uriui connection

Amudo moreuge haneun bimilseureoun action

You and I babe in this brand new avenue

Saeroun gil gaecheok

I'm going my way nan namanui gillo

Neoneun neona hae ganseobeun byeollo

You're trapped in my zone dareun yeneun eopdeusi

Chulguneun eopseo

There ain't no answer speech

Illyeollo matchwo da junbireul hae

Bulgeunsaek bicheuro muldeullyeo

Nae ane nameun geosi eopdorok ssodanae huhoen eopge

Mokcheongi teojyeora oechyeo my name

Neomeojyeodo dasi ireonane

If you are ready to call on my name

Oreunson deureo

Salute

Only yes allowed in here

Salute

Only yes allowed in here

(AB6IX)

Salute

Come and get me come and get it

Come and get me come and get it

Come and get me come and get it

Only yes allowed in here

Come and get me come and get it

Come and get me come and get it

Come and get me come and get it

Salute