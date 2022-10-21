Lirik Lagu I Heard You're Married - The Weeknd feat Lil Wayne dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Heard You're Married - The Weeknd feat. Lil Wayne
Yeah
Yeah, yeah (ah)
Oh, oh yeah
Mm, mm
The way you hypnotized me, I could tell (uh)
You've been in control
You manifested this, but girl, I blame myself
Things I shoulda known
The whispers that I hear
Are blowing through my ears
These words I need to hear from you
And I know this is a fling
But you're hiding someone's ring
It hurts to think I'm sharing you
Ooh, I heard you're married, girl
And I knew that this was too good to be true
Ooh, I heard you're married, girl, oh, oh, oh
If you don't love him (oh no)
Then do yourself a favor and just leave him
Your number in my phone, I'm gon' delete it
Girl, I'm way too grown for that deceiving
'Cause I don't play, I don't play
Now I'm sure you have your issues and your reasons (reasons)
But why you even with him if you're cheating? (Cheating)
And I thought you were someone that I could be with (yeah)
And it kills me that I'm sharing you
Oh, I heard you're married, girl
I knew that this was too good to be true
Ooh, I heard you're married, girl, oh, oh, oh
And I hate it
Ooh, I heard you're married, girl (married, girl)
The way you had me wrapped around your fingertip
Ooh, I heard you're married, girl, oh, oh, oh
I can't be with you
No, I can't be with you
You're too deceiving, girl, oh (ooh)
I can't be with you (yeah)
No, I can't be with you
You're too deceiving, girl, oh (yeah)
Uh, can't be your side bitch
That shit ain't fly, bitch
Can't be your pilot
Can't be your private
Make me your obvious
If I ain't your husband, I can't be your hybrid
I heard you're married
I bet he treats you like Virgin Mary
You like it dirty and I'm Dirty Harry
I thought we were some love birds, canaries
Word to Larry
But I can't fuck with you
You put my love on the line and hang up on you
That's a long kiss goodbye, I gotta tongue kiss you
And when doves cry, we ain't got enough tissue
I'm still in love with you
Where the love at?
You walk down the aisle, I can make you run back
Like fuck that, where the love at?
Tell hubby I'll kill him, no hub cap
Whoa, whoa (whoa, whoa)
Oh, I heard you're married, girl (married, girl)
I knew that this was too good to be true
Oh, I heard you're married, girl, oh, oh, oh (whoa, whoa)
And I hate it (I hate it)
Ooh, I heard you're married, girl (married, girl)
The way you had me wrapped around your fingertip (your fingertip)
Oh, I heard you're married, girl (I heard you're married)
Oh, oh, oh (and, baby, I hate it)
