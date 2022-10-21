Lirik Lagu I Heard You're Married - The Weeknd feat Lil Wayne dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Heard You're Married - The Weeknd feat. Lil Wayne

Yeah

Yeah, yeah (ah)

Oh, oh yeah

Mm, mm

The way you hypnotized me, I could tell (uh)

You've been in control

You manifested this, but girl, I blame myself

Things I shoulda known

The whispers that I hear

Are blowing through my ears

These words I need to hear from you

And I know this is a fling

But you're hiding someone's ring

It hurts to think I'm sharing you

Ooh, I heard you're married, girl

And I knew that this was too good to be true

Ooh, I heard you're married, girl, oh, oh, oh

If you don't love him (oh no)

Then do yourself a favor and just leave him

Your number in my phone, I'm gon' delete it

Girl, I'm way too grown for that deceiving

'Cause I don't play, I don't play

Now I'm sure you have your issues and your reasons (reasons)

But why you even with him if you're cheating? (Cheating)

And I thought you were someone that I could be with (yeah)

And it kills me that I'm sharing you

Oh, I heard you're married, girl

I knew that this was too good to be true

Ooh, I heard you're married, girl, oh, oh, oh

And I hate it

Ooh, I heard you're married, girl (married, girl)

The way you had me wrapped around your fingertip

Ooh, I heard you're married, girl, oh, oh, oh

I can't be with you

No, I can't be with you

You're too deceiving, girl, oh (ooh)

I can't be with you (yeah)

No, I can't be with you

You're too deceiving, girl, oh (yeah)

Uh, can't be your side bitch

That shit ain't fly, bitch

Can't be your pilot

Can't be your private

Make me your obvious

If I ain't your husband, I can't be your hybrid

I heard you're married

I bet he treats you like Virgin Mary

You like it dirty and I'm Dirty Harry

I thought we were some love birds, canaries

Word to Larry

But I can't fuck with you

You put my love on the line and hang up on you

That's a long kiss goodbye, I gotta tongue kiss you

And when doves cry, we ain't got enough tissue

I'm still in love with you

Where the love at?

You walk down the aisle, I can make you run back

Like fuck that, where the love at?

Tell hubby I'll kill him, no hub cap

Whoa, whoa (whoa, whoa)

Oh, I heard you're married, girl (married, girl)

I knew that this was too good to be true

Oh, I heard you're married, girl, oh, oh, oh (whoa, whoa)

And I hate it (I hate it)

Ooh, I heard you're married, girl (married, girl)

The way you had me wrapped around your fingertip (your fingertip)

Oh, I heard you're married, girl (I heard you're married)

Oh, oh, oh (and, baby, I hate it)