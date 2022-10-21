Lirik Lagu People You Know - Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 21 Oktober 2022, 01:35 WIB
Selena Gomez.
Selena Gomez. /Instagram/@selengomez

People You Know - Selena Gomez

You were running through me like water
Now the feeling's leaving me dry
These days we couldn't be farther
So how's it feel to be on the other side?

So many wasted (wasted)
Nights with (nights with) you (you)
I still could taste it (taste it)
I hate it, wish I could take it back, 'cause

We used to be close, but people can go
From people you know to people you don't
And what hurts the most is people can go
From people you know to people you don't

We used to be close, but people can go
From people you know to people you don't
And what hurts the most is people can go
From people you know to people you don't

When it was good, we were on fire
Now I'm breathing ashes and dust
I always wanna get higher
I never know when enough is enough

So many wasted (wasted)
Nights with (nights with) you (you)
I still could taste it (taste it)
I hate it, wish I could take it back, 'cause

We used to be close, but people can go
From people you know to people you don't
And what hurts the most is people can go
From people you know to people you don't

We used to be close, but people can go
From people you know to people you don't
And what hurts the most is people can go
From people you know to people you don't

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

