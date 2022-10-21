Lirik Lagu When We Were Young – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu When We Were Young – Adele

Everybody loves the things you do

From the way you talk

To the way you move

Everybody here is watching you

'Cause you feel like home

You're like a dream come true

But if by chance you're here alone

Can I have a moment?

Before I go?

'Cause I've been by myself all night long

Hoping you're someone I used to know

You look like a movie

You sound like a song

My God this reminds me, of when we were young

Let me photograph you in this light

In case it is the last time

That we might be exactly like we were

Before we realized

We were scared of getting old

It made us restless

It was just like a movie

It was just like a song

I was so scared to face my fears

Nobody told me that you'd be here

And I'd swear you moved overseas

That's what you said, when you left me

You still look like a movie

You still sound like a song

My God, this reminds me, of when we were young

Let me photograph you in this light

In case it is the last time

That we might be exactly like we were

Before we realized

We were sad of getting old

It made us restless

It was just like a movie

It was just like a song