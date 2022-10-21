Lirik Lagu You Took My Heart Away – Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Took My Heart Away – Michael Learns to Rock
Staring at the moon so blue
Turning all my thoughts to you
I was without hopes or dreams
Try to dull an inner scream
But you saw me through
Walking on a path of air
See your faces everywhere
As you melt this heart of stone
You take my hand to guide me home
And now I'm in love
You took my heart away
When my whole world was grey
You gave me everything
And a little bit more
And when it's cold at night
And you sleep by my side
You become the meaning of my life
Living in a world so cold
You were there to warm my soul
You came to mend a broken heart
You gave my life a brand new start and now
I'm in love
You took my heart away
When my whole world was grey
You gave me everything
And a little bit more
And when it's cold at night
And you sleep by my side
You become the meaning of my life
Holding your hands
I won't fear tomorrow
Here where we stand
We never be alone
You took my heart away
When my whole world was grey
You gave me everything
And a little bit more
And when it's cold at night
And you sleep by my side
You become the meaning of my life
You become the meaning of my life
You become the meaning
You become the meaning of, my life
