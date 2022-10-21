Lirik Lagu You Took My Heart Away – Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Took My Heart Away – Michael Learns to Rock

Staring at the moon so blue

Turning all my thoughts to you

I was without hopes or dreams

Try to dull an inner scream

But you saw me through

Walking on a path of air

See your faces everywhere

As you melt this heart of stone

You take my hand to guide me home

And now I'm in love

You took my heart away

When my whole world was grey

You gave me everything

And a little bit more

And when it's cold at night

And you sleep by my side

You become the meaning of my life

Living in a world so cold

You were there to warm my soul

You came to mend a broken heart

You gave my life a brand new start and now

I'm in love

You took my heart away

When my whole world was grey

You gave me everything

And a little bit more

And when it's cold at night

And you sleep by my side

You become the meaning of my life

Holding your hands

I won't fear tomorrow

Here where we stand

We never be alone

You took my heart away

When my whole world was grey

You gave me everything

And a little bit more

And when it's cold at night

And you sleep by my side

You become the meaning of my life

You become the meaning of my life

You become the meaning

You become the meaning of, my life

