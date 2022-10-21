Lirik Lagu What’s Right Is Right – Taylor Hicks dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What’s Right Is Right – Taylor Hicks
When there's sadness in your eyes, I see it
You can't hide what's swaying on your mind
When there's trouble in your life, I feel it
What's wrong with you is wrong with me
And what's right is right
When there's joy inside your heart, I'll share it
When you gotta dream, I say reach for the sky
And if you ever fall, I'll catch you
What's wrong with you is wrong with me
What's right is right
I don't wanna go a single night without you
I don't wanna know what an empty bed is like
When you laugh, I'm laughing
And when you cry, I'm crying
What's wrong with you is wrong with me
And what's right is right
This I promise you forever
With you all the way to the finish line
And we're gonna cross that bridge together
Marching step by step, walking side by side
I don't wanna go a single night without you
And I don't wanna know what an empty bed is like
When you laugh, I'm laughing
And when you cry, I'm crying
What's wrong with you is wrong with me
And what's right is right
