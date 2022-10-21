Lirik Lagu What’s Right Is Right – Taylor Hicks dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 21 Oktober 2022, 02:40 WIB
Taylor Hicks
Taylor Hicks /Instagram/@taylorhicksofficial


Lirik Lagu What’s Right Is Right – Taylor Hicks

When there's sadness in your eyes, I see it
You can't hide what's swaying on your mind
When there's trouble in your life, I feel it

What's wrong with you is wrong with me
And what's right is right

When there's joy inside your heart, I'll share it
When you gotta dream, I say reach for the sky
And if you ever fall, I'll catch you

What's wrong with you is wrong with me
What's right is right

I don't wanna go a single night without you
I don't wanna know what an empty bed is like
When you laugh, I'm laughing
And when you cry, I'm crying

What's wrong with you is wrong with me
And what's right is right

This I promise you forever
With you all the way to the finish line
And we're gonna cross that bridge together
Marching step by step, walking side by side

I don't wanna go a single night without you
And I don't wanna know what an empty bed is like
When you laugh, I'm laughing
And when you cry, I'm crying

What's wrong with you is wrong with me
And what's right is right

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sweet Night – V BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sweet Night – V BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:48 WIB
Lirik Lagu Izinkan Aku – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Izinkan Aku – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:24 WIB
Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem

Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem

20 Oktober 2022, 18:26 WIB
63.000 Tiket Konser Dewa 19 Ludes dalam 15 Menit, Ahmad Dhani Siapkan Tiket Live Streaming, Simak Harganya

63.000 Tiket Konser Dewa 19 Ludes dalam 15 Menit, Ahmad Dhani Siapkan Tiket Live Streaming, Simak Harganya

20 Oktober 2022, 16:51 WIB
Jaksa Minta Hakim Tolak Eksepsi Putri Candrawathi

Jaksa Minta Hakim Tolak Eksepsi Putri Candrawathi

20 Oktober 2022, 13:57 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Terinspirasi Gatotkaca, 11 Mahasiswa UI Merancang Gedung 19 Lantai Tahan Gempa
2

Terungkap Penyebab Kubah Masjid Raya Jakarta Islamic Center Terbakar Hingga Ambruk
3

Astra Honda Motor Gelar Edukasi Safety Riding dengan Cara Unik
4

Nenek yang Jadi Inspirasi Karakter Mama Coco Meninggal di Usia 109 Tahun, Terkuak Kisah Hidupnya
5

Pentingnya Latihan Mobilitas untuk Mengatasi Cedera di Hari Tua
6

Keluarga Rizky Billar: TV Bakal Rugi Jika Boikot Leslar, Salah Satu Cuan Terbanyak
7

Beda dengan Hendra Kurniawan, Arif Rachman Ajukan Eksepsi Kasus Obstruction of Justice
8

KontraS: Kesepakatan FIFA dengan Indonesia Tak Perlihatkan Keberpihakan pada Korban Tragedi Kanjuruhan
9

Jalan Satu-satunya Putus akibat Longsor, Warga Gotong Royong Membuat Titian Bambu Darurat
10

5 Tempat Wisata Populer 2022 di Sumedang, Lengkap dengan Harga Tiketnya

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Jumat 21 Oktober 2022, Ada Menjemput Berkah, Detective Conan, dan Film Mati Suri

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Jumat 21 Oktober 2022, Ada Menjemput Berkah, Detective Conan, dan Film Mati Suri

21 Oktober 2022, 03:22 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Jumat 21 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton Jumat Kliwon

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Jumat 21 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton Jumat Kliwon

21 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022: Anda Penyesuaian Pemahaman dengan Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022: Anda Penyesuaian Pemahaman dengan Pasangan

21 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB

Asumsi Sultra

Tayang Bioskop Trans TV Ad Astra dan The Space Between Us , Jadwal Acara Trans TV 21 Oktober 2022

Tayang Bioskop Trans TV Ad Astra dan The Space Between Us , Jadwal Acara Trans TV 21 Oktober 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 03:18 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Diam-Diam, Ma Dong Seok dan Ye Jung Hwa Ternyata Sudah Mendaftarkan Pernikahan Mereka Tahun Lalu

Diam-Diam, Ma Dong Seok dan Ye Jung Hwa Ternyata Sudah Mendaftarkan Pernikahan Mereka Tahun Lalu

21 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Pray For Bali Bencana Banjir Bali di Tahun 2022

Pray For Bali Bencana Banjir Bali di Tahun 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Utara Times

Sejarah Hari Santri Nasional yang Diperingati Setiap Tanggal 22 Oktober

Sejarah Hari Santri Nasional yang Diperingati Setiap Tanggal 22 Oktober

21 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Jumat 21 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Jumat 21 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Asumsi Sultra

Tayang Anak Jalanan A New Beginning, Berikut Jadwal Acara Global TV 21 Oktober 2022

Tayang Anak Jalanan A New Beginning, Berikut Jadwal Acara Global TV 21 Oktober 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 03:09 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Benarkah Milan Skriniar Sudah Menandatangani Perpanjangan Kontraknya Untuk Inter?

Benarkah Milan Skriniar Sudah Menandatangani Perpanjangan Kontraknya Untuk Inter?

21 Oktober 2022, 03:06 WIB

Asumsi Sultra

Saksikan Sinetron Panggilan Hari Ini di Indosiar, Berikut Jadwal Lengkap Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

Saksikan Sinetron Panggilan Hari Ini di Indosiar, Berikut Jadwal Lengkap Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 03:06 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Hari yang Baik untuk Segala Jenis Investasi

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Hari yang Baik untuk Segala Jenis Investasi

21 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Jumat 21 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Jumat 21 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Haloyouth

LMND Pandeglang Beri Bantuan kepada Pondok Pesantren yang Terdampak Bencana Banjir di Bayah

LMND Pandeglang Beri Bantuan kepada Pondok Pesantren yang Terdampak Bencana Banjir di Bayah

21 Oktober 2022, 03:04 WIB

Berita Subang

Kasus Dugaan Pelecehan, Jaksa Sebut Arif Rachman Arifin Minta Penyidik Tidak Sebar BAP Putri Candrawathi

Kasus Dugaan Pelecehan, Jaksa Sebut Arif Rachman Arifin Minta Penyidik Tidak Sebar BAP Putri Candrawathi

21 Oktober 2022, 03:01 WIB

Asumsi Sultra

Saksikan Serial Kartun Anak Hari ini. Berikut Jadwal Acara MNCTV 21 Oktober 2022

Saksikan Serial Kartun Anak Hari ini. Berikut Jadwal Acara MNCTV 21 Oktober 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 21 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Gianyar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 21 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Gianyar dan Sekitarnya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Utara Times

Kumpulan Link Twibbon Peringatan Hari Santri Nasional 2022, Diperingati Tanggal 22 Oktober 2022 Mendatang

Kumpulan Link Twibbon Peringatan Hari Santri Nasional 2022, Diperingati Tanggal 22 Oktober 2022 Mendatang

21 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022: Anda Perlu Lebih Pengertian kepada Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022: Anda Perlu Lebih Pengertian kepada Pasangan

21 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Pagi Cerah Berawan, Siang Hujan Ringan Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Pagi Cerah Berawan, Siang Hujan Ringan Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Jumat 21 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Jumat 21 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Asumsi Sultra

Ada Suami Pengganti dan Gopi, Jadwal Acara TV ANTV Hari Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

Ada Suami Pengganti dan Gopi, Jadwal Acara TV ANTV Hari Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 02:55 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jin BTS Akan Nyanyikan The Astronaut Perdana Secara Live Saat Tur Dunia Coldplay di Argentina

Jin BTS Akan Nyanyikan The Astronaut Perdana Secara Live Saat Tur Dunia Coldplay di Argentina

21 Oktober 2022, 02:55 WIB

Asumsi Sultra

Masih Tayang Drama Korea My Absolute Boyfriend, Berikut Jadwal Acara NET TV Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022

Masih Tayang Drama Korea My Absolute Boyfriend, Berikut Jadwal Acara NET TV Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 02:52 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Walaupun di Masa Pandemi, Budidaya Rumput Laut di Nusa Penida Kembali Jadi Primadona

Walaupun di Masa Pandemi, Budidaya Rumput Laut di Nusa Penida Kembali Jadi Primadona

21 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB