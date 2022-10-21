Lirik Lagu What’s Right Is Right – Taylor Hicks dan Fakta di Baliknya



Lirik Lagu What’s Right Is Right – Taylor Hicks

When there's sadness in your eyes, I see it

You can't hide what's swaying on your mind

When there's trouble in your life, I feel it

What's wrong with you is wrong with me

And what's right is right

When there's joy inside your heart, I'll share it

When you gotta dream, I say reach for the sky

And if you ever fall, I'll catch you

What's wrong with you is wrong with me

What's right is right

I don't wanna go a single night without you

I don't wanna know what an empty bed is like

When you laugh, I'm laughing

And when you cry, I'm crying

What's wrong with you is wrong with me

And what's right is right

This I promise you forever

With you all the way to the finish line

And we're gonna cross that bridge together

Marching step by step, walking side by side

I don't wanna go a single night without you

And I don't wanna know what an empty bed is like

When you laugh, I'm laughing

And when you cry, I'm crying

What's wrong with you is wrong with me

And what's right is right