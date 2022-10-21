Lirik Lagu Nineteen – Taylor Hicks dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nineteen – Taylor Hicks

Nineteen

The number on his back wore the captain of

The high school football team

Took us all the way to state

Got a scholarship to play down in Tennessee

He could catch he could throw he could run he

Could go like you've never seen

Nineteen

But on the day those twin towers came down

His whole world turned around

He told them all I can't play ball there's a war on now

He marched right in with a few good

Men and joined the marines

At nineteen

He's a boy next door

He might of carried your bags at the grocery store

Now he's somebody's son in a hole

With a gun in a foreign land

Trying to hold on to his American dream

At nineteen

There's a sniper out there in the dark

Somewhere and a soldier is down

Need someone who can duck and run and get him out somehow

What one good man will raise his hand

And take one for the team

How bout you nineteen?

He's a boy next door

He might of carried your bags at the grocery store

Now he's somebody's son in a hole

With a gun in a foreign land

Trying to hold on to his American dream