Lirik Lagu Nineteen – Taylor Hicks dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nineteen – Taylor Hicks
Nineteen
The number on his back wore the captain of
The high school football team
Took us all the way to state
Got a scholarship to play down in Tennessee
He could catch he could throw he could run he
Could go like you've never seen
Nineteen
But on the day those twin towers came down
His whole world turned around
He told them all I can't play ball there's a war on now
He marched right in with a few good
Men and joined the marines
At nineteen
He's a boy next door
He might of carried your bags at the grocery store
Now he's somebody's son in a hole
With a gun in a foreign land
Trying to hold on to his American dream
At nineteen
There's a sniper out there in the dark
Somewhere and a soldier is down
Need someone who can duck and run and get him out somehow
What one good man will raise his hand
And take one for the team
How bout you nineteen?
He's a boy next door
He might of carried your bags at the grocery store
Now he's somebody's son in a hole
With a gun in a foreign land
Trying to hold on to his American dream
